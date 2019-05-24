A dad caught up in the college admissions scandal was attacked by his rapper son who once defended him, police say

caption Malcolm “Billa” Abbott source Malcolm “Billa” Abbott

Malcom Abbott was arrested on Tuesday on charges of felony assault after attacking his father, Gregory Abbott, in their New York home.

Police sources told INSIDER and the New York Post that Malcolm Abbott is accused of striking his father with a ruler, as well as punching, kicking and biting him in their shared apartment on Sunday afternoon.

Gregory Abbott and his wife, Marcia, pleaded guilty in the college admissions scandal on Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege the Abbotts paid the scheme’s ringleader, William “Rick” Singer $125,000 to improve their daughter’s ACT and SAT scores.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

A father who recently pleaded guilty in the college admissions scandal told police in New York that he was punched, kicked, and bitten by his aspiring rapper son who previously defended him, according to the New York Post

Malcom Abbott was arrested on Tuesday on charges of felony assault after attacking his father, Gregory Abbott, the founder of food and beverage distributor International Dispensing Corp, police sources told the New York Post, and later confirmed to INSIDER.

Police sources said Abbott is accused of striking his father with a ruler, as well as punching, kicking and biting him in their shared apartment in New York’s Upper East Side on Sunday afternoon.

His arrest on Tuesday came just a day before Gregory Abbott and his wife, Marcia, pleaded guilty in the college admissions scandal.

Prosecutors allege they paid the scheme’s ringleader, William “Rick” Singer $125,000 to improve their daughter’s ACT and SAT scores.

According to a criminal complaint,before Singer’s proctor intervened to change the Abbotts’ daughter’s exam answers, she scored a 23 out of 36 on the ACT and had SAT math and literature scores in the mid-600s.

Read more: A son of a couple who were indicted in the $25 million college admission scandal defended his parents while smoking a blunt and promoting his mixtape

The girl’s ACT score jumped to a 35, and she received a perfect score of 800 on the SAT math exam, and 710 on the SAT literature test after Singer’s exam proctor intervened, the complaint said.

Malcom Abbott, an aspiring rapper who goes by the name “Billa,” previously defended his parents, telling the New York Post in March that the scandal was “blown out of proportion.”