Greta Thunberg clapped back at Deutsche Bahn after it appeared to accuse her of staging a picture of her sitting on the floor of an ‘overcrowded’ train

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg clapped back at a German rail operator after they appeared to accuse her of staging a picture of herself sitting on the floor of an “overcrowded” train.

Thunberg posted the picture on Twitter on Saturday, in which she can be seen sitting on the floor of the train, and appears to be wistfully staring out of the window surrounded by her luggage.

The caption on the tweet reads: “Traveling on overcrowded trains through Germany.”

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn responded to Thunberg criticizing her for not praising their “friendly” and “competent” team, and appeared to suggest that the photograph was staged by mentioning Thunberg had a first class seat on the train.

Thunberg clapped back against Deutsche Bahn in her usual no-nonsense manner by relating her version of the story behind the picture.

“Our train from Basel was taken out of traffic. So we sat on the floor on 2 different trains. After Göttingen I got a seat,” she said in a tweet.

She also made it clear that her comment on the train being “overcrowded” was not a criticism against the operator.

“Overcrowded trains is a great sign because it means the demand for train travel is high!”

Thunberg was travelling home from Madrid after attending the UN climate conference – a journey she made to and from her home in Sweden entirely on public transport in order to avoid environmentally-costly plane travel.

During the conference she was also criticized for saying that politicians should be put “against the wall” to pass progressive environmental policies, a term which some accused of insinuating violence.

Thunberg said the phrase was a literal translation from Swedish which means to put someone on the spot with tough questions, and apologized for any misunderstanding.

The young activist is no stranger to high profile Twitter spats, having last week incurred the wrath of US President Donald Trump, who said the decision to make her Time’s Person of the Year was “ridiculous,” and told Thunberg to “chill.”