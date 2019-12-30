Greta Thunberg and David Attenborough met for the first time, and the 2 climate icons fangirled over each other

caption Greta Thunberg and Sir David Attenborough meet for the first time on Skype. source BBC

Greta Thunberg, the teenage climate activist, met natural historian and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough as part of her guest editorship of the BBC’s flagship radio program on Monday.

It was the first time the 16-year-old and 93-year-old had met. They spoke on Skype.

In the interview, Thunberg called Attenborough “inspiring,” and Attenborough praised her for having “achieved things that many of us … have failed to achieve.”

Watch their conversation below.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg met iconic naturalist Sir David Attenborough for the first time via Skype, and the duo had nothing but praise for each other.

Thunberg interviewed Attenborough as part of her guest editorship of the BBC’s flagship “Today” news program on Monday. The conversation took place via Skype, with Thunberg calling from her native Sweden.

This is the first time Thunberg has met Attenborough in person, albeit digitally. The 16-year-old and the 93-year-old broadcaster are two of the most famous figures in the fight against climate change.

Referring to Thunberg, Attenborough said in the interview published Monday: “She’s achieved things that many of us who have been working on it for 20 odd years have failed to achieve.”

“That is, you have aroused the world,” he told Thunberg. “I’m very grateful to you. We all are, really.”

In response, Thunberg said: “I think everyone is grateful for you, for taking on the climate crisis and on the environmental crisis. I hope you understand how much difference you have made and we are all thankful for that. So thank you, and thank you for dedicating your life to this. It’s very inspiring.”

source YouTube/BBC Radio 1

“When I was younger, documentaries about the natural world and what was happening, what was going on – that was what made me decide to do something about it,” Thunberg added, referring to Attenborough’s many nature documentaries.

Attenborough also said that all generations were coming together to fight climate change, and praised Thunberg for making the issue “an argument that people haven’t been able to dodge.”

Watch a clip of their conversation here:

Attenborough also gave Thunberg advice on how to lead and continue her activism, to which she responded: “I don’t know why people are listening to me. I don’t know how long it will last. I just know that right now people are listening to me, and I need to use that opportunity to try to get out as much as I can during that time.”

Thunberg founded the “Fridays for Future” protest movement last year, which encourages students around the world to skip schopl on Fridays to protest their governments for action on climate change. She is currently on a year off school to travel around the world to campaign.

Earlier this year Thunberg, who does not fly on planes because of its high carbon emissions, sailed across the Atlantic Ocean for two weeks from southwest England to attend a climate conference in New York City, and meet politicians and fellow activists in North and South America.

Multiple hardline politicians and public figures – including President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and TV star Jeremy Clarkson – have criticized Thunberg over her scathing remarks against politicians over climate change.

Though Thunberg has clapped back at many of those figures, her father Svante told the BBC in Monday’s interview that he worried about “the fake news, all the things that people try to fabricate her – the hate that that generates.”

He also spoke candidly of Thunberg’s struggle with depression for at least three years before she started her school strike. He did add, however, that she finds most of the criticism “hilarious” and is now “very happy” with the results of her activism.

She was named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” this year.