16-year-old Greta Thunberg sailed into New York City on Wednesday morning after a wild 2-week journey across the Atlantic

caption Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg waves from a yacht as she starts her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York, in Plymouth. source Reuters

Sixteen-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg sailed into New York harbor on Wednesday morning after a two-week, zero-emission journey on a 60-foot, carbon-neutral racing yacht.

Professional sailor Boris Herrmann tweeted that the Malizia II, which he skippered, had arrived in New York after 15 days at sea.

The young activist-phenom will spend the next few months in the Americas, chiefly to attend the United Nations climate summits in New York in September and in Santiago, Chile, in December.

Thunberg has become an international celebrity since she conducted her first “climate strike” by skipping school to protest outside the Swedish parliament building in August 2018.

She is an ambassador for the growing anti-air travel movement in Europe, dubbed “Flygskam,” or “flight shame,” in her native Sweden. She hasn’t flown in a plane since 2015.

Thunberg’s arrival was delayed by half a day after the sailboat encountered choppy seas near Nova Scotia on Tuesday. Early Wednesday morning, she tweeted out a photo of “the lights of Long Island and New York City.”

Land!! The lights of Long Island and New York City ahead. pic.twitter.com/OtDyQOWtF5 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 28, 2019

A few hours later, professional sailor Boris Herrmann tweeted that the Malizia II, which he skippered, had arrived in New York after 15 days at sea.

The young activist-phenom will spend the next few months in the Americas, chiefly to attend the United Nations climate summits in New York in September and in Santiago, Chile, in December.

Home Sweet Home since 14 days. Soon last evening onboard Malizia ll. Tomorrow we reach New York. pic.twitter.com/f83Q3Km5hB — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 28, 2019

The 16-year-old has become an international climate celebrity

Thunberg has become an international celebrity since she conducted her first “climate strike” by skipping school to protest outside the Swedish parliament building in August 2018. The effort went viral, and now school kids across Europe are joining so-called “Fridays for Future” strikes.

Thunberg and her crew – which includes Herrmann, professional sailor Pierre Casiraghi, filmmaker Nathan Grossman, and Thunberg’s father, Svante – will be greeted by climate activists in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday. And Thunberg, who’s taking a year off from school, will join her first American climate strike on Friday outside the UN, organized by New York City’s chapter of Fridays for Future.

Thunberg is helping inspire international action against climate change, and she’s also a powerful ambassador for a growing anti-air travel movement in Europe, dubbed “Flygskam,” or “flight shame,” in her native Sweden. She gave up flying in 2015 and aims to raise awareness of flying’s adverse environmental impacts.