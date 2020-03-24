Climate activist Greta Thunberg says she’s been self-isolating in a borrowed apartment for 2 weeks and started feeling coronavirus symptoms 10 days ago

- source
- Greta Thunberg announced that she has coronavirus symptoms and is self-isolating on Instagram Tuesday.
- The activist said she and her father decided to self-isolate in a borrowed apartment after traveling around Central Europe. They have been inside for two weeks and both started exhibiting symptoms like cough and fever 10 days ago.
- They have not been tested as they are not “in need of emergent medical treatment.” Thunberg wrote she has “basically recovered.”
- Thunberg then urged others to stay home to slow the spread of the virus.
Swedish environmental activist and Time’s “person of the year” Greta Thunberg announced that she has coronavirus symptoms and is self-isolating in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday.
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father – who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but – AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve
Thunberg said she and her father have remained inside in a borrowed apartment for two weeks, so as to not put their other family members at risk, after traveling around Central Europe. She also said they both started to feel symptoms, including shivers and a cough, 10 days ago.
Neither were tested for the virus, as they are not in need of “emergent medical treatment.” Thunberg then wrote that she has “basically recovered.”
“I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this!” Thunberg continued. “This is what makes it so much more dangerous,” noting that people with mild or no symptoms can pass the virus on to others.
“We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others,” the activist wrote. “Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus.”