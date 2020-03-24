Climate activist Greta Thunberg says she’s been self-isolating in a borrowed apartment for 2 weeks and started feeling coronavirus symptoms 10 days ago

caption Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg announced that she has been self-isolating — and feeling coronavirus symptoms —after traveling around Central Europe. source Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty

Greta Thunberg announced that she has coronavirus symptoms and is self-isolating on Instagram Tuesday.

The activist said she and her father decided to self-isolate in a borrowed apartment after traveling around Central Europe. They have been inside for two weeks and both started exhibiting symptoms like cough and fever 10 days ago.

They have not been tested as they are not “in need of emergent medical treatment.” Thunberg wrote she has “basically recovered.”

Thunberg then urged others to stay home to slow the spread of the virus.

Swedish environmental activist and Time’s “person of the year” Greta Thunberg announced that she has coronavirus symptoms and is self-isolating in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday.

Thunberg said she and her father have remained inside in a borrowed apartment for two weeks, so as to not put their other family members at risk, after traveling around Central Europe. She also said they both started to feel symptoms, including shivers and a cough, 10 days ago.

Neither were tested for the virus, as they are not in need of “emergent medical treatment.” Thunberg then wrote that she has “basically recovered.”

“I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this!” Thunberg continued. “This is what makes it so much more dangerous,” noting that people with mild or no symptoms can pass the virus on to others.

“We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others,” the activist wrote. “Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus.”