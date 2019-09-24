Greta Thunberg’s new Twitter bio trolls what Trump said about her

caption Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg speaks during the Climate Action Summit at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, September 23, 2019. source Carlo Allegri/Reuters

President Donald Trump sarcastically addressed 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg’s impassioned speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit, in which she said “How dare you? You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”

Trump quote-tweeted a video of Thunberg’s speech and captioned it “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

Thunberg then changed her Twitter bio to “A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future,” to out-troll the president.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

16-year-old Greta Thunberg had a subtle comeback for President Donald Trump’s sarcastic dig at the speech the youth climate activist gave at the United Nations Climate Action Summit.

On Monday, Trump quote-tweeted a video of her speech, in which she said “How dare you? You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,” and wrote “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

Thunberg, a Swedish citizen, didn’t address the US president’s comments directly, but changed her Twitter bio less than 12 hours later to “A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future,” in an effort to seemingly out-troll the president’s condescension.

source Screenshot Twitter/@GretaThunberg

Read more: How 16-year-old Greta Thunberg became the face of climate-change activism

Thunberg has been the target of severe conservative criticism this week, with Fox News having to apologize after a right-wing commentator called her a “mentally ill Swedish child” on Monday. Thunberg has talked openly about being diagnosed with a form of autism called Asperger’s syndrome.

In her speech to the UN assembly, Thunberg said “People are suffering, people are dying, entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth.”

A spotlight has been shown on the teenager’s activism efforts in light of global climate protests and movements to enact change, as global weather patterns become deadlier and more disruptive. Thunberg has not addressed Trump directly.