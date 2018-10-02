Here’s what all the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actors who left the show are up to now

caption Only four of the original characters remain in “Grey’s Anatomy.” source Frank Ockenfels/ABC

After 15 seasons, ABC’s medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” is still going strong, but not all the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial (formerly Seattle Grace Hospital and Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital) stuck around.

Only four of the show’s original cast members (Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr.) are still saving lives, but many of members of the ever-changing ensemble cast have moved on to new and exciting things.

Here’s what the actors that left “Grey’s Anatomy” are up to now.

Sandra Oh played Dr. Cristina Yang, an ambitious cardiothoracic surgeon, for 10 seasons.

The Canadian actress became a household name and a fan-favorite playing Cristina Yang, one of the series’ original surgical interns, who would rise through the ranks and become a cardiothoracic surgeon.

When Oh decided it was time to leave the show after 10 seasons, her character moved to Switzerland for a high-level position.

About leaving Oh told Hollywood Reporter, “I came apart because I saw everyone was in one room. It felt extremely operatic.”

Oh has gone on to do some of the most exciting work of her career.

caption Oh is now on “Killing Eve.” source BBC America

Oh left the series when she felt she had accomplished everything she wanted with her “Grey’s” character. Since leaving in 2014, she landed a starring role on “Killing Eve,” and made history as the first Asian woman nominated for an Emmy in the category of best lead actress in a drama series.

Katherine Heigl played Dr. Izzie Stevens, a bubbly surgical resident, for six seasons.

caption Heigl chose to leave the show. source ABC

Heigl endured her fair share of drama and heartbreak playing Izzie Stevens. She won a best-supporting-actress Emmy in 2007 for her role as the bright-eyed doctor, but wasn’t happy with her character’s storylines and left the show in 2010.

“I am done,” Heigl told Entertainment Weekly in 2010. “We just finalized our agreement. Everyone had been working really hard to find an amicable and gracious way of letting go and moving on. It’s sad but it’s what I wanted.”

Heigl’s career stalled after she left the show, but she currently appears on “Suits.”

caption Heigl had a feud with Seth Rogen regarding “Knocked Up.” source Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The Independent reported that the actress was branded as “difficult” to work with because of comments she made about the movie “Knocked Up,” as well as the behind-the-scenes drama on the ABC series. Though her career stalled after exiting the show, she continued to find work and most recently joined the cast of “Suits.”

TR Knight played fan-favorite Dr. George O’Malley for five seasons.

caption Dr. George O’Malley tragically died. source ABC

Dr. George O’Malley transformed from a bumbling intern into a promising trauma surgeon, and fans were distraught when his life was cut short. When TR Knight decided to leave the show, his character was tragically hit by a bus and killed off.

Knight has embraced live theater since leaving “Grey’s Anatomy.”

caption He most recently appeared in “Genius: Picasso.” source Randy Shropshire/GettyImages

Entertainment Weekly reported that Knight left “Grey’s Anatomy” over creative differences and a lack of screen time in 2009. Since then he has worked both on-and-off Broadway, and although he has yet to return to TV as a series regular, he appeared in multiple episodes of “The Good Wife,” “The Catch,” and most recently played a closeted poet on “Genius: Picasso.”

Kate Walsh played world-renown neonatal surgeon Dr. Addison Montgomery for three seasons.

caption She played Derek’s ex-wife. source ABC

Kate Walsh was brought on to shake things up mid-way through the first season of “Grey’s Anatomy,” as Derek Shepherd’s estranged wife Dr. Addison Montgomery. Walsh left the show after three seasons to star on her own spin-off, “Private Practice.”

Walsh continued to portray Addison for another six seasons on “Private Practice.”

caption Walsh appeared on “13 Reasons Why.” source Theo Wargo/GettyImages

In 2013, Walsh decided it was time to say goodbye to Addison Montgomery and has since gone on to play a grieving mother in the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why.”

Rhimes announced the end of the show on Twitter citing that it had reached its “finish line,” according to TV Guide.

Patrick Dempsey starred as Dr. Derek Shepherd, aka McDreamy.

caption Fans were shocked at his death. source ABC

All-star neurosurgeon Dr. Derek Shepherd was the main love interest to series protagonist Meredith Grey and fans revolted when he was killed off after 11 seasons.

Dempsey is currently working on a limited series.

caption You can see him on “Devils.” source Pascal Le Segretain/GettyImages

Since leaving “Grey’s Anatomy” in 2015, Dempsey starred opposite Renee Zellweger in “Bridget Jones’ Baby,” and starred in Epix mini-series “The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair.”

The actor is also set to star in the 10-part series “Devils.”

Eric Dane played Dr. Mark Sloan, better known to fans as McSteamy.

caption Mark Sloan had a tragic death on the show. source ABC

Actor Eric Dane was brought into spice things up during the second season of “Grey’s Anatomy” as plastic surgeon Dr. Mark Sloan. Dane played the playboy doctor until the character died from injuries he sustained in a plane crash.

Dane went on to star on the TNT drama series “The Last Ship.”

caption You can catch him on TNT. source Matt Winkelmeyer/GettyImages

After his character was killed off in 2012, Dane appeared in the mini-series “The Fixer,” the film “Grey Lady,” and starred on TNT’s drama “The Last Ship” for five seasons.

Jessica Capshaw portrayed pediatric surgeon Dr. Arizona Robbins.

caption Fans know Capshaw as Arizona Robbins. source ABC

Jessica Capshaw’s quirky and bubbly Dr. Arizona Robbins was one of the show’s most prominent characters.

She left the series when her character was unexpectedly written off the show after 10 seasons in 2018.

Capshaw hasn’t taken on any new projects since leaving the series in 2018.

caption Capshaw hasn’t taken on any new roles so far. source David Livingston/GettyImages

Capshaw has yet to announce any new projects since leaving the medical drama at the end of Season 14.

Chyler Leigh starred as Dr. Lexie Grey, the half-sister of Meredith Grey.

caption She died a tragic death in the show. source ABC

Chyler Leigh joined the cast of “Grey’s Anatomy” in the show’s third season as Dr. Lexi Grey, one of the new surgical interns.

Her character’s arrival amped up the family drama when she was revealed as the half-sister Meredith never knew existed. Leigh played the promising young surgeon for five seasons before her character was killed in a plane crash.

Chyler Leigh currently helps save the world each week on “Supergirl.”

caption She now stars in “Supergirl.” source Mike Coppola/GettyImages

According to TV Line, Leigh made the decision to leave the show and worked with show creator Shonda Rhimes to bring her character’s storyline to an end.

Since exiting the show in 2012, Leigh starred on the series “Brooklyn Taxi” and currently assists in saving the world on “Supergirl,” which is now in its fifth season.

Sarah Drew played endlessly optimistic trauma surgeon, Dr. April Kepner.

caption Fans were disappointed to see Drew go. source ABC

Sarah Drew joined the show as the painfully earnest and overeager Dr. April Kepner, a surgical resident first introduced when Seattle Grace merged with Mercy West in season six.

By the time Drew’s character was written off the show at the end of Season 14, she had become a fan favorite.

Drew will next be seen in the movie “Indivisible.”

caption Drew will hit the big screen soon. source Tibrina Hobson/GettyImages

After exiting the series in 2018, Drew was quickly cast in the high-profile pilot for the reboot of “Cagney & Lacey,” but the show ultimately wasn’t picked up, according to Entertainment Weekly. The actress next stars in the movie “Indivisible,” which is due out in October 2018.

Jerrika Hinton played surgical resident Dr. Stephanie Edwards for five seasons.

caption Hinton was on the show for five seasons. source ABC

Dr. Stephanie Edwards was among the new batch of interns to start training at the hospital after some of the staff were involved in a devastating plane crash. Hinton played the character for five seasons and exited the show after her character was badly burned in an explosion at the hospital.

Hinton voluntarily left the show to appear in HBO’s “Here and Now.”

caption She appeared on “Here and Now.” source HBO

Since leaving the show at the end of Season 13, Hinton appeared in the movie “Odious” and joined the cast of HBO’s “Here and Now,” which lasted one season.

Isaiah Washington played head of cardio, Dr. Preston Burke.

caption He almost married Christina Yang. source ABC

Isaiah Washington’s character Dr. Preston Burke was a talented cardiothoracic surgeon, who was both a mentor and love-interest to Cristina Yang.

Washington was written off the show in the third season when his character left Yang at the altar and left the hospital.

Washington’s contract wasn’t renewed following a controversy.

caption There was controversy surrounding his return. source Marcus Ingram/GettyImages

In 2007, ABC let Washington go amidst allegations he used a homophobic slur against cast member TR Knight.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly at the time, Washington said, “She [Shonda Rhimes] called me on Thursday of last week [June 7] and told me that I would not be returning to the show. Just like she personally called me and invited me to the show. It was full circle.”

Access Hollywood first reported that TR Knight and Washington had been involved in a “violent brawl” on set, allegedly after Dempsey showed up late one day.

Knight then claimed Washington’s slur had been referring to him and came out as gay in response, reported People magazine.

On “Larry King Live,” Washington admitted to using the slur but claimed that it hadn’t been used in a homophobic context. He said it was meant to refer to “somebody who is being weak.”

“I am not homophobic – in no way, shape or form,” continued Washington.

Washington later made a guest appearance in the show’s 10th season and most recently appeared on the CW series “The 100” for four seasons.

Sara Ramirez played orthopedic surgeon Dr. Callie Torres.

caption Dr. Callie Torres was a fan favorite. source ABC

Sara Ramirez portrayed Dr. Callie Torres for 10 seasons and was hailed as one of the best-written bi-sexual characters on TV by GLAAD. She became a fan favorite as viewers became invested in her relationship with Arizona Robbins.

Ramirez currently plays a political strategist on “Madam Secretary.”

caption Ramirez can be seen on CBS’s show. source Theo Wargo/GettyImages

After Entertainment Weekly reported that Ramirez was “taking some welcome time off” in 2016, Ramirez publicly came out herself as bisexual and continues to give voice to the LGBTQ community by playing an openly bisexual political strategist on “Madam Secretary.“

Brooke Smith played cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Erica Hahn.

caption In the show Hahn and Torres had a relationship. source ABC

As Dr. Erica Hahn, Brooke Smith joined the show as a rival to the hospital’s head of cardio, Preston Burke. Smith played the character for three seasons but was written out of the show just as she began to develop a relationship with Callie Torres.

Smith has continued to work regularly on TV and in film since leaving the show.

caption Smith appeared on “Bates Motel.” source Netflix

Smith did not expect her character to be written out of the show ,and believed it had something to do with the fact her character was in a gay relationship.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly’s Michael Ausiello, Smith said, “You said [sometimes networks get cold feet] with gay relationships. And I was so naive. I’m like, ‘It’s 2008.’ But I’m starting to realize that not everyone feels the way I do.”

“I was really, really shocked,” Smith added. “It was the last thing I expected.”

Show creator Shonda Rhimes responded to Smith’s claims saying “Brooke Smith was obviously not fired for playing a lesbian. Clearly, it’s not an issue as we have a lesbian character on the show – Calliope Torres. Sara Ramirez is an incredible comedic and dramatic actress and we wanted to be able to play up her magic. Unfortunately, we did not find that the magic and chemistry with Brooke’s character would sustain in the long run. The impact of the Callie/Erica relationship will be felt and played out in a story for Callie. I believe it belittles the relationship to simply replace Erica with ‘another lesbian.’ If you’ll remember, Cristina mourned the loss of Burke for a full season.”

Since exiting the show in 2008, Smith appeared on “Bates Motel” and “Ray Donovan,” as well as in the movies “Interstellar” and “To The Bone.”

Martin Henderson played cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Nathan Riggs.

caption Riggs and Meredith Grey had a brief fling. source ABC

Martin Henderson’s Dr. Nathan Riggs added a little romance back in Meredith Grey’s life when he joined the staff at Grey-Sloan Memorial in season 12.

His relationship with Meredith never really got off the ground and the character left the hospital and the show at the end of season 14 after his fiancée, who was presumed dead, showed up.

Henderson has appeared in a couple of movies since leaving the show.

caption Henderson continues to act. source Frazer Harrison/GettyImages

In 2017, Shonda Rhimes announced Henderson would leave the show, according to Hollywood Reporter. “I loved that we were able to give Riggs a happy ending worthy of his character and talent,” she said.

Henderson has appeared in the horror movie “The Strangers: Prey at Night” and the drama “Juveniles.”

