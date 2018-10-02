THEN AND NOW: The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ cast on their first vs. most recent season

caption Some characters have been on this show for 13 years. source ABC

In the last 13 years, there have been 15 seasons of “Grey’s Anatomy,” but not every character from episode one has made it through to now.

The show’s original intern class has only two characters left on the show, and only four of the pilot characters are still in season 15.

There have been tragic character deaths, devastating departures, exciting spin-offs, and more that’s pulled people away from the series over the years.

See below how the cast has changed from their first season to their most recent.

Meredith Grey has gone from an inexperienced intern to the chief of general surgery.

caption Meredith Grey is played by Ellen Pompeo. source ABC

First seen: season one, episode one. Her first scene was waking up after a one night stand with Derek – whom she didn’t know yet would be her boss.

Last seen: She’s a current series regular in season 15 and the chief of general surgery.

Cristina Yang went on to work in Switzerland.

caption Cristina Yang is played by Sandra Oh. source ABC

First seen: season one, episode one as a dedicated intern.

Last seen: season 10, episode 24 when she left to work in a Swiss hospital.

Izzie Stevens left her Seattle Grace life behind.

caption Izzie Stevens is played by Katherine Heigl. source ABC

First seen: season one, episode one as a model turned hospital intern.

Last seen: season six, episode 12 when she left to live her cancer-free life elsewhere.

Alex Karev is now chief of the hospital.

caption Alex Karev is played by Justin Chambers. source ABC

First seen: season one, episode one as an intern and well-known flirt.

Last seen: current series regular in season 15 and chief of hospital.

George O’Malley died a tragic death.

caption George O’Malley is played by TR Knight. source ABC

First seen: season one, episode one as a budding intern.

Last seen: season five, episode 24 after dying in a bus crash trying to save someone.

Miranda Bailey went from resident to chief, even though she’s taking a sabbatical now.

caption Bailey is played by Chandra Wilson. source ABC

First seen: season one, episode one as the intern trainer.

Last seen: current series regular in season 15.

Richard Webber isn’t chief anymore, but he’s still a top doctor at the hospital.

caption Richard Webber is played by James Pickens Jr. source ABC

First seen: season one, episode one as the chief of surgery.

Last seen: current series regular and doctor in season 15.

Preston Burke made a guest appearance years after his original departure.

caption Preston Burke is played by Isaiah Washington. source ABC

First seen: season one, episode one as the head of cardio.

Last seen: season 10, episode 22 when he attended Cristina’s hospital lecture in Switzerland.

Derek Shepherd died after a tragic car accident.

caption Derek Shepherd is played by Patrick Dempsey. source ABC

First seen: season one, episode one as Meredith’s one night stand and later boss.

Last seen: season 11, episode 25. His final scene is a flashback of him leaving Meredith a sweet voicemail.

Addison Montgomery Shepherd left for her own spinoff called “Private Practice.”

caption Addison Montgomery is played by Kate Walsh. source ABC

First seen: season one, episode nine when it’s revealed that Derek is still married to her.

Last seen: season eight, episode 13 as a guest star to help with a surgery.

Mark Sloan was taken down by the fateful plane crash.

caption Mark Sloan is played by Eric Dane. source ABC

First seen: season two, episode 18 when he showed up at the hospital and immediately hit on Meredith.

Last seen: season nine, episode two after succumbing to his injuries from the plane crash.

Callie Torres moved on to New York.

caption Callie Torres is played by Sara Ramirez. source ABC

First seen: season two, episode 19 when she helped George with his dislocated shoulder.

Last seen: season 12, episode 24 when she moved to New York.

Ellis Grey made a guest appearance during the show’s 500th episode.

caption Ellis Grey is played by Kate Burton. source ABC

First seen: season one, episode one in a nursing home as she’s suffering from Alzheimer’s.

Last seen: season 14, episode seven. Meredith has a vision of her mother clapping for her own Harper Avery win.

Adele Webber died with her husband Richard by her side.

caption Adele Webber is played by Loretta Devine. source ABC

First seen: season two, episode two as Richard’s wife.

Last seen: season nine, episode 10 when she died

Denny Duquette frequently appeared in other characters’ dreams/visions.

caption Denny Duquette is played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. source ABC

First seen: season two, episode 13 when waiting for a heart transplant.

Last seen: season five, episode 23 when Izzie saw him in a dream one final time.

Erica Hahn left after a messy split with Callie.

caption Erica Hahn is played by Brooke Smith. source ABC

First seen: season two, episode 25 as a doctor from another hospital who wanted Denny’s heart for her own patient.

Last seen: season five, episode seven when she decided working alongside Callie was too much for her.

Lexie Grey suffered a terrible death in the plane crash.

caption Lexie Grey is played by Chyler Leigh. source ABC

First seen: season three, episode 24 when she hit on Derek in a bar, not knowing he was Meredith’s boyfriend.

Last seen: season eight, episode 24 when she died in the plane crash.

Owen Hunt now has the family he’s always wanted.

caption Owen Hunt is played by Kevin McKidd. source ABC

First seen: season five, episode one when he performed an emergency tracheotomy with a pen.

Last seen: current series regular in season 15 and proud foster father to two kids.

Arizona Robbins eventually moved to New York too.

caption Arizona Robbins is played by Jessica Capshaw. source ABC

First seen: season five, episode 11 when she became the new head of pediatric surgery.

Last seen: season 14, episode 24 when she left for New York to be with Callie Torres.

Teddy Altman is back and pregnant.

caption Teddy Altman is played by Kim Raver. source ABC

First seen: season six, episode nine when she was hired to be the new cardio head.

Last seen: current series regular in season 15 after a long break where she moved to Germany.

April Kepner left the hospital to do mission work.

caption April Kepner is played by Sarah Drew. source ABC

First seen: season six, episode five when Seattle Grace merged with Mercy West.

Last seen: season 14, episode 24 when she got married and left to do missionary work.

Stephanie Edwards moved on from medicine.

caption Stephanie Edwards is played by Jerrika Hinton. source ABC

First seen: season nine, episode one as an intern.

Last seen: season 13, episode 24 when she quit her job after a fire nearly killed her.

Jackson Avery is doing some soul-searching post-April’s exit to find out what he wants in life.

caption Jackson Avery is played by Jesse Williams. source ABC

First seen: season six, episode five as part of the Mercy West merger.

Last seen: current series regular in season 15.

Ben Warren is now a firefighter instead of a doctor.

caption Ben Warren is played by Jason Winston George. source ABC

First seen: season six, episode 13 when he’s still an anesthesiologist.

Last seen: on the spinoff show “Station 19,” but he makes recurring appearances on “Grey’s Anatomy” season 15 too.

Amelia Shepherd now leads her brother’s department.

caption Amelia Shepherd is played by Caterina Scorsone. source ABC

First seen: she was on “Private Practice,” but joined “Grey’s Anatomy” in season seven, episode three.

Last seen: current series regular in season 15 and raising children with Owen Hunt.

Jo Wilson Karev is now married to Alex and has a fancy new medical fellowship.

caption Jo Wilson is played by Camilla Luddington. source ABC

First seen: season nine, episode one as an intern.

Last seen: current series regular in season 15. She’s now married to Alex Karev.

Catherine Fox Avery has found new love with Richard Webber.

caption Catherine Avery is played by Debbie Allen. source ABC

First seen: season eight, episode five as the head of the Avery Foundation.

Last seen: current recurring character in season 15, and she’s married to Richard Webber.

Maggie Pierce has a new group of sisters.

caption Maggie Pierce is played by Kelly McCreary. source ABC

First seen: season 10, episode 24 when she’s brought on as the new cardio head.

Last seen: current series regular in season 15, where she’s close with her half-sister Meredith and sister-in-law Amelia.

Andrew Deluca isn’t a bumbling intern anymore.

caption Andrew Deluca is played by Giacomo Gianniotti. source ABC

First seen: season 11, episode 24 as an intern.

Last seen: current series regular in season 15 where he slept with Meredith Grey.

