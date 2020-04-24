A ‘grief tsunami’ is headed towards the US as the coronavirus death toll grows. Healing will be a complex process.

Americans could experience a “grief tsunami” due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to new research published in the journal Applied Demography.

Two sociologists used data from Italy and China to estimate that up to 4.73 million people could experience the death of a parent in a severe scenario, while an estimated 9.12 million could experience the death of a grandparent.

Grief experts said this impending wave of grief will be difficult to handle, but that leaning on community, acknowledging your pain, and focusing on gratitude can help.

Sociology researchers are warning of an impending “grief tsunami” that will overtake the country as an unprecedented number of Americans experience the death of a parent or grandparent due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The researchers, who come from the University of Southern California and Penn State University, used existing death-toll data from China and Italy to project how large the grief tsunami could be. They said if 10% of all Americans are diagnosed with COVID-19, an estimated 1.24 million Americans would lose a parent, while an estimated 2.38 million would lose at least one grandparent.

But in a severe scenario where 40% of the US population is infected, an estimated 4.73 million people in the US will experience the death of a parent, while an estimated 9.12 million will experience the death of a grandparent.

Even if the death toll is lower than anticipated, it’s already impacting the mental health of people in hard-hit areas.

“America is about to experience an unprecedented loss of life. Even while it is very difficult to predict just how many we’ll lose to COVID-19, we wanted to shed light on the collateral damage this will have on families,” Emily Smith-Greenaway, one of the researchers involved in the study and a sociology professor at USC, said in a press release.

“As we are all fixated on what this pandemic will mean in terms of the total lives lost, it is important to keep in mind that this number will feel far more pervasive because each life will leave multiple grieving,” she said.

As an increasing number of Americans grieve their family’s losses, oftentimes without funerals or burials that are made impossible because of quarantines, their mental health will be at risk.

For that reason, therapists and end-of-life experts said grieving during the pandemic will be a complex process unlike any other, and that community will be more important than ever before.

Acknowledge your own pain and recognize everyone experiences grief in different ways

When a person first experiences the death of a loved one, it’s important to honor the emotions that come with that experience and remember that you may cope with grief in a way different from others, Dianne Gray, grief expert and former president of hospice-care organization the Elisabeth Kubler-Ross Foundation, said during a video talk with One Mind President Brandon Staglin.

Gray, who experienced the death of her own 14-year-old son in 2005, said that no one experiences grief in the same way, and that’s OK.

“I would say, indulge yourself in this time. This is a time to say ‘OK, I’m crying all the time. I am sad all the time. I am happy,'” Gray said. “People have been telling me that they’re ping-ponging between feeling OK and then they’re crying at the drop of a hat.”

Gray stressed that by indulgence, she means indulgence in your feelings, not substances that numb them. Those are only temporary fixes to handling loss.

“Be mindful of what you’re turning to during this time so that they don’t necessarily become habits and patterns that we’re going to have to unlearn because it is a very scary, slippery slope, the habits that we start to ingrain in as part of our daily living,” she said.

Community connection is more important than ever amidst country-wide grieving

Human connection is essential for dealing with mounting grief during the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Shauna Springer, a licensed psychologist and trauma-recovery expert at the Stella Center in Illinois, previously told Business Insider.

But since we’re unable to physically get that support, Springer said relying on technology is the next best option.

“This is a moment of opportunity, but it’s high-stakes: We have to figure out how to connect because when we connect, we survive. So instead of calling a friend and venting about our own situation, one of the things we need to do is step outside of that sort of self-focused approach,” Springer said.

She said it’s important to reach out to people you know are dealing with grief and let them talk about their experiences in whatever way they choose.

“Call somebody and let them have a safe space to talk about everything they’re feeling, and hear it and take it in – without giving any advice, and share where we’re at in vulnerable and open ways,” Springer said, adding that it’s important to talk about real feelings, rather than simply calling friends and family as a distraction.

Focusing on gratitude for those you lost can help you move forward

As people continue to navigate grief throughout the pandemic, it can feel like there’s nothing to look forward to, but looking inwards and thinking about gratitude can help, according to Kathy Eldon, the Founder of the Creative Visions Foundation who lost her 22-year-old photojournalist son Dan when he was reporting in Somalia.

During the One Mind video chat, Eldon said trying to “capture the essence of Dan” in her everyday actions helped her move forward from such an impactful loss. That’s where her idea for her foundation came from.

“You certainly don’t have to do foundation, but you can do a garden, you can help a child in need. You can do something in your school or your neighborhood,” Eldon said, because these small actions can honor a loved one’s memory and channel your grief after taking some time to sit with it.

Additionally, Gray said thinking about who you want to become as a result of your grief can help you move forward and feel hopeful for the future.

“I think this is a powerful time for me to decide and all of us to decide who are we becoming individually and collectively through our community,” Gray said. “I want to be a person who says, ‘I love you’ to the people that I love, who says, ‘Thank you,’ who says, “Look, I forgive you, but I want you out of my life.'”

Lastly, recognizing that change can be painful, but that it’s inevitable, can help people navigate grief.

“Is life going to look different? Yes, but life was going to look different anyway, and that’s where the hope lies,” Gray said. “Every day changes anyway. It does. It really does. Nothing stays the same anyway, so I think the hope lies in the original message, which is choice, right? We have the power of choice and free will to make certain decisions,” that are in our control.