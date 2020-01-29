A grieving man traveled the world with his pet ferret, and said it was an ‘adventure worth living for’

caption Charlie Hammerton and Bandit the ferret traveled the world together. source Charlie Hammerton

Charlie Hammerton, 25, began traveling the world with a ferret named Bandit in February 2018 following the deaths of several close friends and family.

“We were a team, and he deserved to see the world I wanted to see,” he told Insider.

Visiting destinations including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the Middle East, and the Arctic Circle, the pair’s adventures were documented on Facebook.

Hammerton also wrote a book about traveling with Bandit called “Before Our Adventures,” and visits schools to talk about mental health and living life to the fullest.

It’s one thing to travel the world with your family, a partner, or even your cat or dog. It’s something else entirely to venture across the globe with a ferret by your side.

Yet that’s exactly what UK man Charlie Hammerton did – and he even sold off his possessions to travel with Bandit, his beloved pet ferret, beginning in February 2018.

caption Hammerton and his pet ferret’s adventures took them all over the world, including Barcelona. source Charlie Hammerton

25-year-old Hammerton’s mother Jan, his adopted mother Samantha, and 22-year-old best friend had all died within a year. He told Insider that traveling with Bandit – who he rescued from an animal sanctuary in 2015 – gave him an “adventure worth living for.”

“Bandit was my best friend,” Hammerton explained.

“He was at first a pet, but as my mental health spiraled out of control, the thought of having to take care of him stopped me from taking my life on a number of occasions. When we started walking together, then climbing mountains together, we grew an insane bond.”

caption The Colosseum was one of many places Hammerton and Bandit visited. source Charlie Hammerton

Hammerton and Bandit visited destinations including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the Middle East, the Arctic Circle, and across the UK. He documented their adventures on Facebook.

“Bandit got love all over the world!” he said.

“He was often mistaken as a rat which rather hurt his feelings, but he soon got over it.”

caption Hammerton also went to Vatican City. source Charlie Hammerton

Hammerton said going to the Arctic Circle in winter was “crazy,” but there was one place Bandit seemed to like best.

“Covent Garden (in London),” he said.

“We could hardly move with all the admirers, well-wishers and photo takers! I never paraded Bandit, he wasn’t my addition or a way to inflate my ego. He was a mate, and if I was walking him, I was walking with a mate!”

caption The Middle East was another place Hammerton and Bandit went to. source Charlie Hammerton

Hammerton also wrote a book about his travels with Bandit, called “Before Our Adventures.”

“Often I was misunderstood as a free-spirited young man who was on some strange gap year,” Hammerton said.

“That couldn’t be further from the truth. I’d endured homelessness aged 18, helped my mum recover from a stroke, just to see her die of MND (motor neuron disease), I lost my adopted mom that same year, just before I left for the road trip, and I had just gotten over my suicidal self that tried to kill me.

“I needed the world to see what it takes to do these kinds of things, the courage it takes to turn your back on what you know, what you’ve done, who you’ve been told you are all your life and become someone you want to be.”

caption Hammerton said going to the Arctic Circle with Bandit was ‘crazy.’ source Charlie Hammerton

Sadly, Bandit died a week after the pair returned from their adventures. But Hammerton now speaks at schools throughout the UK about mental health and living life to the fullest, and also runs a bushcraft company called Adventure Bandits.

“My focus is now on the unacceptable proportion of men, women, boys, and girls who suffer needlessly, and have become a victim to their own minds,” he said.

“The state of mental health on our small, greeny-blue planet is shocking. One by one, case by case, I’m inspiring people to tune into their inner strengths, their positive attributes, and challenging their beliefs so that they can live the worthy ideals they have set for their lives.”

caption Hammerton said Bandit often followed him like a dog. source Charlie Hammerton

And Hammerton said he’ll never forget his adventures with Bandit.

“We were inseparable. I could walk him without his lead and he’d stay by my side, leave the door open and he wouldn’t run off. He was my best bud. We were a team, and he deserved to see the world I wanted to see.”

caption Hammerton has written a book about his travels with Bandit, called “Before Our Adventures.” source Charlie Hammerton

