People are saying the ‘cybergirl’ who introduced Elon Musk at Tesla’s Cybertruck unveiling was girlfriend Grimes — here’s the evidence

caption The “cybergirl” hologram in question. source Tesla

Tesla‘s Cybertruck unveiling in Los Angeles on Thursday night began with an introduction from a mysterious hologram of a girl.

The hologram bears a strong resemblance to CEO Elon Musk‘s girlfriend, the singer/producer Claire Boucher better known as Grimes, though it was not introduced as such and she is not credited.

The “cybergirl” has a leg tattoo that appears to match Grimes’s, and her fans are convinced that it was her.

Spokespeople for Grimes and Tesla did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tesla’s Cybertruck unveiling on Thursday night in Hawthorne, California began on a slightly absurd note.

A mesh of lasers crossed the stage and a hologram of a girl in a blonde wig appeared.

“In the future, there will be no straws, I promise,” she said.

Spectators quickly began to speculate that the “hologram girl” is none other than Grimes, the alt-pop singer and girlfriend of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose real name is Claire Boucher.

of COURSE grimes introduced elon musk tonight as a hologram ,, because like OF COURSE pic.twitter.com/YbN5LfdppV — miss lady (@dumbmackenzie) November 22, 2019

Spokespeople for Grimes and Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Here’s what people are saying about Grimes’ apparent cameo during the Tesla event.

“Los Angeles, November 2019. The skies are polluted. The world is addicted to oil,” the maybe-Grimes hologram said at the start of the event.

source Tesla

“But we’re here to offer a solution: The Cybertruck. The number one mode of transport for a cybergirl. The greatest evolution in vehicular fashion and function. I now present to you, my creator,” she said before Musk entered the stage.

source Tesla

Fans were quick to point out that the hologram girl’s leg tattoo appears to match Grimes’.

source Instagram

Grimes’ tattoo artist posted the tattoo on Instagram back in 2017.

Grimes and Musk have been dating for years. One of their first public appearances together was at the Met Gala in 2017.

source Jason Kempin/Getty Images

At that time, people speculated that Grimes was wearing a choker meant to imitate the Tesla logo, but the couple denied it.

Grimes is currently promoting her forthcoming album, “Miss Anthropocene,” which deals with themes including futurism and the rise of algorithms.