Singer Grimes posts nude Instagram photo of her looking pregnant and comments about being ‘knocked up,’ leading to speculation that she and Elon Musk are having a child

caption Elon Musk and Grimes. source Neilson Barnard/Getty

Singer Grimes may have announced she’s pregnant in an Instagram post.

The singer posted a nude photo on Wednesday afternoon that appeared to show her pregnant with a fetus Photoshopped on her stomach. The post didn’t include a caption, but in a comment on the post, Grimes appeared to imply that she is, in fact, pregnant.

The meaning behind the photo is unclear, however: Grimes is known for trolling, and she has new music coming out in February. The photo could simply be promotional.

However, people are already speculating that Grimes is pregnant with on-again, off-again boyfriend Elon Musk’s baby.

Representatives for Grimes and Musk weren’t immediately available to comment.

The singer and producer, who is dating Tesla CEO Elon Musk, posted an unusual (and not safe for work) Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon that showed her naked with a fetus Photoshopped on her stomach. The post didn’t include a caption, but in a comment on the post, Grimes appeared to imply that she is, in fact, pregnant.

The meaning behind the photo is unclear. Grimes is known for trolling on social media, and given that the singer is planning to release a new album, “Miss Anthropocene,” in February, this could be a reference to the new music or an album cover.

source Grimes/Instagram

The couple has been dating on and off since 2018, when they made their relationship public by walking the red carpet at the annual Met Gala. Musk has five sons from a previous marriage.

Representatives for Grimes and Musk did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Moments after the photo was posted, social media was ablaze with people speculating whether the pregnancy is real and whether Grimes and Musk are having the baby together:

