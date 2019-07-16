Singer Grimes kicks off Adidas campaign with a post about her ‘training regime,’ which she says includes deprivation tanks, astro-gliding to other dimensions, and experimental surgery to remove the top film of her eye

caption Elon Musk and Grimes in 2018. source Neilson Barnard/Getty

Grimes, a singer and songwriter known for her high-profile romance with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is starring in Adidas‘ latest campaign.

Grimes kicked off the campaign with an Instagram post describing her “training regime,” which she says includes deprivation tanks, astro-gliding to other dimensions, and experimental surgery to remove the top film of her eye.

It is difficult to determine how much of this is satire of sponsored content in the fitness industry and how much is a genuine look inside the mind of Grimes.

On Monday, Adidas announced that Grimes would star it in its newest campaign for Adidas by Stella McCartney.

As is typical for Grimes, she took an unconventional approach to the campaign. On Monday, the singer – whose real name is Claire Boucher – posted an Instagram with a caption that apparently outlines her “training regime.”

A few highlights from the caption, in bullet form:

“I first maintain a healthy cellular routine where I maximize the function of my mitochondria with supplements such as NAD+, Acetyl L-Carnitine, Magnesium, etc. This helps promote ATP and it’s incredibly visceral.”

“From that point I spend 2-4 hours in my deprivation tank, this allows me to ‘astro-glide’ to other dimensions – past, present, and future.”

“Hana then comes over and we do a screaming session for 20-25 minutes while I slow boil the honey tea that maximizes vocal proficiency.”

“I have also eliminated all blue light from my vision through an experimental surgery that removes the top film of my eyeball and replaces it with an orange ultra-flex polymer that my friend and I made in the lab this past winter as a means to cure seasonal depression.”

“I go to bed with a humidifier on.”

Grimes closed out the post with a series of hashtags: #asmc, #adidasparley, #createdwithadidas, and #gentrifymordor.

It is difficult to determine how much of this is a satire of sponsored content in the sportswear industry and how much is a genuine look inside the mind of Grimes, whose upcoming album focuses on themes related to artificial intelligence and human extinction.

We reached out to Adidas to see if they could shed some light on the post and will update if we hear back.

“Grimes is the perfect embodiment of the Adidas by Stella McCartney core values,” Stella McCartney said in a statement on Monday. “She is passionate and outspoken protecting the planet, and a true trailblazer for pushing creative boundaries and inspiring women to unlock their potential in all aspects of their lives.”