Grimes says going to Mars is one of the ‘main things I’m trying to do’ — and it’s also the goal of her boyfriend Elon Musk’s rocket company, SpaceX

caption Grimes performed at The Game Awards in December. source JC Olivera/Getty Images

The musician Grimes said traveling to Mars is one of her main goals.

In an interview with The Face, Grimes said she wanted a “humanoid vessel” to go to Mars and other planets with her mind inside of it.

Colonizing Mars is the eventual goal of SpaceX, Elon Musk’s rocket company.

Musk and Grimes have been dating since 2018, and may be expecting a baby together.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Musician Grimes appears to have an interest in going to Mars, much like her boyfriend, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

In a candid new interview with British fashion and culture magazine The Face, Grimes discussed everything from her pregnancy to the harmful effects of social media. She also touched on her ambitions for the future, including her dreams of going to Mars.

Interviewer Michelle Lhooq asked Grimes whether she’d “rather go to Mars or upload your consciousness to the cloud,” Grimes described going to Mars as one of “the main things I’m trying to do.”

Here’s her response in full:

“WOW, what a question. Ummmmm……….. I would very much like to do both of these things. Like, these are the main things I’m trying to do. I guess I’d like to upload my consciousness, and then when it’s technologically possible, have my consciousness live in some kind of humanoid vessel that can speak and move freely, and then that body can go to Mars and other planets with my mind inside it.”

Mars is also the focus of Grimes’ boyfriend, Elon Musk’s, rocket company, SpaceX. Musk founded the company in 2002 with the goal of making spaceflight cheaper by a factor of 10. SpaceX’s long-term goal is to make colonizing Mars affordable, and Musk has said that the company won’t file for an initial public offering until what Musk calls the “Mars Colonial Transporter” is flying regularly.

Musk currently has plans to send 1 million people to Mars by 2050 and build a city there. The plan includes building 1,000 fully reusable spaceships, called Starships, over the next 10 years. Eventually, the goal is to launch three Starships each day.

“Needs to be such that anyone can go if they want, with loans available for those who don’t have money,” Musk recently wrote.

Musk and Grimes have been together since 2018, debuting their relationship at that year’s Met Gala. Since then, the couple has weathered the storm of Musk’s “funding secured” fiasco at Tesla, have shown up for each other’s big career moments, and may now be expecting a baby together. Grimes has said that she’s seven months pregnant, but more details about the pregnancy, such as whether she is having the baby with Musk, are not clear.

Read Grimes’ full interview with The Face here.