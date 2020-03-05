Musician Grimes confirms that Elon Musk is the father of the child she’s expecting in May

caption Elon Musk and Grimes at the Met Gala in May 2018. source Neilson Barnard/Getty

Grimes confirmed in a new interview with Rolling Stone that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is the father of her child.

The musician revealed she was pregnant in a cryptic social-media post in January – but until now, neither she nor Musk had confirmed they were having the baby together.

The two have been dating since 2018. Grimes recently said she’s due in early May, meaning she’s about seven months pregnant.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Grimes has confirmed that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is the father of her child.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone’s Brian Hiatt, the musician revealed that she’s having the baby with Musk. In a livestream she hosted last month, Grimes mentioned that her due date is in early May, meaning she’s about seven months pregnant.

Grimes revealed she was pregnant in a cryptic social-media post in early January – but until now, she hadn’t confirmed whether Musk is the father. Musk still has not commented on Grimes’ pregnancy.

The two have been dating since 2018, publicly debuting their relationship at the Met Gala that May. The couple has weathered ups and downs – like Musk’s infamous “funding secured” tweet – and may have broken up briefly in the summer of 2018.

This is Grimes’ first child. Musk has five sons with his first wife, Justine.

Head over to Rolling Stone to read the full Grimes interview.