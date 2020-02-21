Musician Grimes says internet memes have already guessed some of the names she’s considering for the baby she may be having with Elon Musk

source Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Some internet meme-makers appear to have already guessed Grimes’ baby name ideas.

In an interview with The Face, Grimes said she doesn’t want to share the names she’s considering, but that “annoyingly, some of the memes about my naming ideas are on point.”

Grimes first hinted she was pregnant in a cryptic Instagram post in January, and confirmed in this interview that she’s now seven months along.

The musician has been dating Tesla and SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk since 2018.

The singer and producer, who is seven months pregnant, gave a new interview to British fashion and culture magazine The Face in which she was asked about everything from visiting Mars to her thoughts on social media, as well as what names she’s considering for her baby.

“I don’t want to say,” Grimes said. “But, annoyingly, some of the memes about my naming ideas are on point. (sigh)“

Ever since Grimes hinted she was pregnant in January, internet fans and trolls alike have been speculating about what she plans to name the baby. Grimes, whose given name is Claire Boucher, announced in 2018 that she was changing her name to simply “c,” the symbol for the speed of light – and her unusual approach to her own name is likely what’s fueling some of the more out-there ideas.

Grimes list of baby names pic.twitter.com/7rjpwB2S6k — michael (@michaelpaIermo) January 9, 2020

LEAKED: list of elon musk and grimes potential baby names imhotep

baby.exe

ççççç

匚ㄚ乃乇尺ㄒ尺ㄩ匚Ҝ

marble hornets

♾

[>•.•]>

ERROR404

|||||://||

johnny tsunami — ???????????????? (@zxckattack) January 10, 2020

ಠ_ಠ (pronounced Gruyere) — What Will Grimes’ Baby’s Name Be? (@GrimesBabyTesla) January 9, 2020

Grimes has become more candid about her pregnancy on social media since her announcement last month, sharing that she’s found pregnancy to be a “feral” and “war-like” state, that she’s been getting tired more easily and feeling sick, and that she’s noticed changes to her skin.

The musician has been dating billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk since 2018 when they debuted their relationship at that year’s Met Gala. Since then, the couple has weathered the storm of Musk’s “funding secured” fiasco at Tesla, have shown up for each other’s big career moments, and may now be expecting a baby together. Grimes has now said that she’s seven months along, but more details about the pregnancy, such as whether she is having the baby with Musk, are not clear.

Read Grimes’ full interview with The Face here.