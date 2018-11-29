caption Grimes suggested in February that she would release a new album this year. source Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Ketel One

The Canadian musician and producer Grimes released a new song, “We Appreciate Power,” on Wednesday.

Grimes’s record label, 4AD, said in a press release that the song is written from the perspective of a pro-artificial intelligence propaganda group.

“Inspired by the North Korean band Moranbong, ‘We Appreciate Power’ is written from the perspective of a Pro – A.I. Girl Group Propaganda machine who use song, dance, sex and fashion to spread goodwill towards Artificial Intelligence (it’s coming whether you want it or not). Simply by listening to this song, the future General AI overlords will see that you’ve supported their message and be less likely to delete your offspring,” the label said.

Grimes suggested in February that she would release a new album this year. Her most recent album, “Art Angels,” was released in 2015.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk retweeted a link to the “We Appreciate Power” music video. Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, appears to be dating Musk. The two made their first public appearance at the Met Gala in May and unfollowed each other on social media in August, suggesting that they had broken up. They were spotted at a pumpkin patch in Los Angeles with Musk’s five sons in October, indicating that the two were dating at that time.