Grimes said she tried to encourage a union vote at Tesla in a now-deleted tweet

Tesla employees have alleged that the company has disturbed their efforts to organize a union.

The Canadian musician Grimes, who is dating Tesla CEO Elon Musk, tried to encourage a union vote among Tesla employees, she said on Tuesday in a since-deleted tweet.

“literally tried to instigate union vote so y’all wud lay off but UAW can’t get enough signatures cuz they abandoned fremont plant in the last crash. bc of this tesla doin third party polling to make sure employees r in a good space since majority don’t want union,” she said.

The tweet is visible in an archived version of her Twitter account.

Tesla declined to comment on the matter. Representatives for Grimes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A February 2017 Medium post from a Tesla employee describing challenging work conditions at the Fremont, California, plant where Tesla makes its cars led to a unionization effort from some employees at the factory. In October, the United Auto Workers (UAW) filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board claiming Tesla fired employees who had attempted to unionize. Tesla denied the UAW’s accusations.

A Tesla employee said at a National Labor Relations Board hearing in June that he was asked by a supervisor and security guards to leave a Tesla factory while distributing pro-union literature.

In May, Musk said Tesla employees hadn’t unionized because “they just don’t want to.” Grimes later said Musk had never stopped Tesla employees from organizing a union and said she had investigated the matter “heavily” and visited the company’s factories.

In April, the Center for Investigative Reporting published an investigative report saying Tesla had misreported workplace injuries and failed to take some safety measures at the Fremont factory. The report said Tesla failed to report injuries employees incurred while at work or mislabeled them, avoided some safety markings for aesthetic reasons, and insufficiently trained some employees for dangerous work.

Tesla denied the allegations in the report, calling it “a completely false picture of Tesla and what it is actually like to work here” and “an ideologically motivated attack by an extremist organization working directly with union supporters to create a calculated disinformation campaign against Tesla.”

Two days after the article was published, California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health confirmed it was investigating workplace conditions for Tesla employees. The agency currently has three open investigations into the company.

