14 fun Grinch-themed Christmas decorations — from sequined pillows to outdoor inflatables

The Grinch is a holiday mainstay, whether or not you share his feelings about Christmas.

Unsurprisingly, there are a ton of Grinch-themed decorations out there, from over-the-top inflatables to ornaments and figurines.

Below, you’ll find 14 picks from the best Grinch holiday decor we could find.

During the holidays, there are some of us so dedicated to “The Grinch” that we neglect our other obligations to watch the movie while reciting lines verbatim (I’ll admit, I’ve seen it over a dozen times). For others, the classic character’s image conjures up memories of reading the classic book by Dr. Seuss, first published in 1957.

Over the years, Mr. Grinch has inspired a whole world of holiday-themed decor – from out-of-the-box inflatables and shiny ornaments to hand-crafted figurines and bright lights.

We did the work of sorting through the not-so-great stuff to bring you a list of 14 fun Grinch-themed decor picks to suit every need. See below for our favorites.

A sequin-accented throw pillow for your couch or bed

This sparkly throw-pillow doubles as decor and a place to rest your head while you watch your favorite Christmas movies (ahem).

An inflatable Ginch and Max for your front lawn

This outdoor inflatable shows the loving bond between this famous duo. It turns out that The Grinch is only a mean one when it comes to people, which we get. It inflates automatically, too – making assembly a breeze.

A Grinch ornament with a shiny finish

As part of Target’s Dr. Seuss collection, this ornament shows off The Grinch’s playful signature smirk and his best pal, Max, who is always by his side.

A Grinch inflatable for under $30

For those seeking a simpler inflatable, this 5.5-foot Grinch inflatable includes all the tools necessary for assembly and breakdown. His sweater reads “Naughty or nice” – but I think we know which one he is.

Heat-resistant place mats that protect tabletops

These heat-safe place mats add a festive flair to your holiday table setting, and they wipe clean with a damp cloth. You could also just buy one to use as a trivet for large dishes.

A battery-operated LED light set

This set comes with 20 cool-white LED lights that can be wrapped around wreaths or hung on their own for a fun alternative to traditional lights.

A snow globe for your desk or tabletop

This glass snow globe is colorful and festive, making it a fun decoration for an office desk or tabletop. It’s made with glass and poly-resin – so make sure you don’t place it anywhere it could be easily knocked over.

A two-in-one ornament set

These ornaments are as cuddly as cacti and charming as eels – and they won’t cost you more than $20.

An ornament bundle that features Mr. Grinch, Max, and Cindy Lou Who

This glittery bundle shows the softer side of The Grinch as he gathers with Cindy Lou Who and Max in front of a page from “The Grinch” book. If you look closely, it reads: “All the Who girls and boys would wake up bright and early. They’d rush for their toys! And then! Oh, the noise! …”

A shower curtain that brings some fun to your bathroom

To shake things up with your bathroom decor (if you’re committed enough to take it this far), this Grinch-themed shower curtain is a funny and imaginative way to bring joy to an oft-ignored room of the house. It’s especially great for those who have holiday-obsessed kids.

A Whoville ornament shop for your Seussian Christmas village

This porcelain sculpture of the town’s ornament shop brings the magic of Whoville to your Christmas village.

If you want to add more village pieces to your collection, Target has tons of options available.

A Grinch-themed kitchen towel

Unlike traditional dishcloths and towels, this option brings a little bit of joy to even the most mundane of household chores. In this case, the idea of cleaning spilled milk has never been more appealing.

A figurine of the gang in action

This figurine perfectly captures The Grinch’s personal growth – from town villain to total softy with a heart that grew three sizes.

A small Grinch statue that tells his story

Nearly 3 feet tall, this animated figurine tells the tale of The Grinch’s growing heart. Note that it requires triple AAA batteries, which are not included with purchase.