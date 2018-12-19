The Gritty gift guide you didn’t know you needed

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- source
- Philadelphia Flyers
On September 24, 2018, the Philadelphia Flyers introduced Gritty, a new nightmare-inducing mascot that was so questionable people literally thought it was a prank – until they remembered the Phillie Phanatic also existed. And so the Flyers settled into a new life with a messy orange puppet for a franchise figurehead.
Months later, Gritty has become a hockey Icon.
Gritty’s fame stretches far beyond the walls of the Wells Fargo Center, having infiltrated the collective heart of Hockey Twitter and Business Insider’s own hockey Slack channel. It truly says something that two Islanders fans not only agreed to but actively requested to write this post.
Without further ado, here are a bunch of amazing gift ideas for Gritty fans far and wide.
A sequin pillow to haunt your dreams
- source
- UpTopGift
Gritty Pillow Sequin Pillowcase, $18.33, from Etsy
It transforms from pure black right into this nightmare-maker.
An enamel pin that reveals what really makes Gritty so gritty
- source
- SouthFellini
Anatomy of Gritty Enamel Pin, $13, from Etsy
He’s hungry for the Cup! And also apparently eats pigeons.
A mug that mashes up two of Philly’s proudest bastions of chaos
- source
- TeeHeeShirt
Gritty Mascot Philadelphia Flyers Mug, $16.15, from Etsy
You know it’s only a matter of time before Charlie and Gritty team up for some shenanigans.
This graphic tee with a hand-drawn design by local Philly artist Paul Carpenter
- source
- PaulCarpenterArt
True Grit Orange Tee, $25, from Etsy
Looks like Gritty had a few too many at the game. The only thing that runs deeper than Philly pride is Philly self-awareness.
This prayer candle that might help the Flyers turn their season around
- source
- mcspaceburgerdotshop
Gritty Prayer Candles, $15, from Etsy
Send up a prayer or two to Gritty, the patron saint of puck luck.
This perfect vessel for drinking the tears of Penguins fans
- source
- Victory Screech Labs
Gritty Mug, $15, from Etsy
It’s the second best cup a Flyers fan could ask for.
This sweatshirt that lets Gritty know you embrace him
- source
- PhaithfulNation
Gritty Mascot Philadelphia Flyers Crewneck Sweatshirt, $29.99, from Etsy
While hockey fans around the country were wondering what the h*ck the Flyers were thinking, Philadelphians were busy getting tattoos of Gritty and officially claiming him as their own.
A punny Gritty tee for Lil Pump fans
- source
- Local Summer Co.
Gritty Gang Mascot Philadelphia Tee Shirt, $19.99, from Amazon
I know this is a Gucci Gang reference but I am utterly unqualified to make a joke in any way.
This Gritsmas tree ornament
- source
- JupiterSixteen
Gritty Ornament, $8.95, from Etsy
Gritty is the new Santa. Please leave him Penguins fans to eat in lieu of cookies and milk.
This Step-Brotherly Love tote that shows the heartwarming camaraderie between Gritty and the Phillie Phanatic
- source
- Fcs627
Step Brotherly Love Tote Bag, $22.50, from RedBubble
Philly’s got a real thing for weird furry monsters, huh?
A threatening travel mug to remind anyone on the train that Gritty is watching them.
- source
- Tzveyah
A Very Gritty Christmas Sweater Travel Mug, $26.04, frp, RedBubble
Have yourself a merry little Gritsmas, Philly!