The Gritty gift guide you didn’t know you needed

caption Credit: Gritty via Twitter

On September 24, 2018, the Philadelphia Flyers introduced Gritty, a new nightmare-inducing mascot that was so questionable people literally thought it was a prank – until they remembered the Phillie Phanatic also existed. And so the Flyers settled into a new life with a messy orange puppet for a franchise figurehead.

Months later, Gritty has become a hockey Icon.

Gritty’s fame stretches far beyond the walls of the Wells Fargo Center, having infiltrated the collective heart of Hockey Twitter and Business Insider’s own hockey Slack channel. It truly says something that two Islanders fans not only agreed to but actively requested to write this post.

Without further ado, here are a bunch of amazing gift ideas for Gritty fans far and wide.

A sequin pillow to haunt your dreams

source UpTopGift

It transforms from pure black right into this nightmare-maker.

An enamel pin that reveals what really makes Gritty so gritty

source SouthFellini

He’s hungry for the Cup! And also apparently eats pigeons.

A mug that mashes up two of Philly’s proudest bastions of chaos

source TeeHeeShirt

You know it’s only a matter of time before Charlie and Gritty team up for some shenanigans.

This graphic tee with a hand-drawn design by local Philly artist Paul Carpenter

source PaulCarpenterArt

Looks like Gritty had a few too many at the game. The only thing that runs deeper than Philly pride is Philly self-awareness.

This prayer candle that might help the Flyers turn their season around

source mcspaceburgerdotshop

Send up a prayer or two to Gritty, the patron saint of puck luck.

This perfect vessel for drinking the tears of Penguins fans

source Victory Screech Labs

It’s the second best cup a Flyers fan could ask for.

This sweatshirt that lets Gritty know you embrace him

source PhaithfulNation

While hockey fans around the country were wondering what the h*ck the Flyers were thinking, Philadelphians were busy getting tattoos of Gritty and officially claiming him as their own.

A punny Gritty tee for Lil Pump fans

source Local Summer Co.

I know this is a Gucci Gang reference but I am utterly unqualified to make a joke in any way.

This Gritsmas tree ornament

source JupiterSixteen

Gritty is the new Santa. Please leave him Penguins fans to eat in lieu of cookies and milk.

This Step-Brotherly Love tote that shows the heartwarming camaraderie between Gritty and the Phillie Phanatic

source Fcs627

Philly’s got a real thing for weird furry monsters, huh?

A threatening travel mug to remind anyone on the train that Gritty is watching them.

source Tzveyah

Have yourself a merry little Gritsmas, Philly!