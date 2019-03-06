5 grocery chains that Americans love and respect

caption Wegmans took the top spot. source Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A grocery company topped The Harris Poll’s 2019 ranking of the companies with the best reputations.

Wegmans – a grocery chain based in upstate New York – took the top spot.

Several other well-known grocery chains also fared well in the rankings.

American shoppers have a lot of respect for Wegmans.

The Harris Poll and Axios recently put together a ranking of companies with the best reputations among consumers.

First, The Harris Poll surveyed 18,228 American adults to rank which companies are the most “visible” to the public. The top 100 most visible companies were then assigned reputation quotients based on 6,118 adult participants’ perceptions of each brand’s social responsibility, vision and leadership, financial performance, products and services, emotional appeal, and workplace environment.

Read more: Wegmans, Amazon, and Patagonia top the list of most liked companies – employees explain why they have such a cult following

According to Axios, a score over 70 denotes a “good reputation.” Brands that were scored 75 and up possess a “very good” reputation, while companies that were scored over 80 have an “excellent” reputation with consumers. Five companies that specialize in selling groceries earned a score of at least 70 out of 100.

Here are the grocery chains with the best reputations:

Aldi

caption Aldi was founded in 1946. source F Delventhal/Flickr

Aldi is a German supermarket chain with locations throughout the US.

2019 reputation score: 77.4

Kroger

caption Kroger was founded in 1883. source Virginia Retail/Flickr

Kroger is a US supermarket chain based in Cincinnati.

2019 reputation score: 77.9

Costco

Costco is a members-only warehouse club that’s headquartered in Issaquah, Washington.

2019 reputation score: 78.6

Publix

caption Publix was founded in 1930. source Rusty Clark ~ 100K Photos / Flickr

Publix is a Florida-based supermarket chain with stores throughout the southeast US.

2019 reputation score: 80.3

Wegmans

caption Wegmans was founded in 1916. source Glassdoor

Based in New York’s Rochester county, Wegmans is a grocery chain with stores in New England and the mid-Atlantic region.

2019 reputation score: 83