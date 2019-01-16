The top 25 grocery chains with the most loyal shoppers in America

Brand-loyal customers can seriously bolster a grocery chain’s sales.

But which grocers inspire the most loyalty from shoppers?

A report from marketing platform inMarket revealed that Fry’s Food & Drug Stores enjoy the most frequent monthly visits from returning customers.

Advertising platform inMarket decided to find out in its 2018 grocery loyalty report, which Business Insider was able to exclusively review.

The report measured the average frequency that returning customers visited each chain on a monthly basis. In order to generate this report, inMarket sifted through anonymous location data from 50 million grocery customers. Only chains with at least 50 stores were analyzed.

Here’s a look at some chains that had no problems getting shoppers to come back again and again:

25. Big Y Foods

source Yelp

Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 1.54

Store count: 68

24. Jewel-Osco

source Yelp

Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 1.56

Store count: 182

23. Giant Food Stores

source Yelp

Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 1.57

Store count: 142

22. Wegmans Food Markets

source Yelp

Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 1.59

Store count: 95

21. Schnucks

Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 1.6

Store count: 79

20. WinCo Foods

source Yelp

Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 1.68

Store count: 122

19. King Soopers

source Yelp

Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 1.69

Store count: 119

18. Dillons Supermarkets

source Yelp

Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 1.71

Store count: 63

17. Winn Dixie

source Yelp

Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 1.74

Store count: 446

16. Whole Foods Market

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 1.77

Store count: Over 490

15. Key Food

source Yelp

Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 1.85

Store count: 194

14. ShopRite

source Yelp

Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 1.88

Store count: 255

13. Albertsons

source Yelp

Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 1.89

Store count: 430

12. Stop & Shop

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 1.9

Store count: 394

11. Vons

source Yelp

Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 1.95

Store count: 197

10. Food Lion

Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 2.03

Store count: 976

9. Safeway

Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 2.12

Store count: 882

8. Kroger

source Hollis Johnson

Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 2.17

Store count: 1,279

7. Harris Teeter

Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 2.2

Store count: 240

6. H-E-B

source Yelp

Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 2.22

Store count: 247

5. Smith’s Food & Drug Stores

source Yelp

Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 2.23

Store count: 142

4. Publix Super Market

source Chelsea Greenwood/Business Insider

Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 2.25

Store count: 1,200

3. Ralphs

source Yelp

Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 2.26

Store count: 186

2. Giant Eagle

source Yelp

Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 2.3

Store count: 316

1. Fry’s Food & Drug Stores

source Yelp

Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 2.43

Store count: 119