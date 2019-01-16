The top 25 grocery chains with the most loyal shoppers in America

- Brand-loyal customers can seriously bolster a grocery chain’s sales.
- But which grocers inspire the most loyalty from shoppers?
- A report from marketing platform inMarket revealed that Fry’s Food & Drug Stores enjoy the most frequent monthly visits from returning customers.
What grocery chains inspire the most loyalty from customers?
Advertising platform inMarket decided to find out in its 2018 grocery loyalty report, which Business Insider was able to exclusively review.
The report measured the average frequency that returning customers visited each chain on a monthly basis. In order to generate this report, inMarket sifted through anonymous location data from 50 million grocery customers. Only chains with at least 50 stores were analyzed.
Here’s a look at some chains that had no problems getting shoppers to come back again and again:
25. Big Y Foods
- source
- Yelp
Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 1.54
Store count: 68
24. Jewel-Osco
- source
- Yelp
Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 1.56
Store count: 182
23. Giant Food Stores
- source
- Yelp
Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 1.57
Store count: 142
22. Wegmans Food Markets
- source
- Yelp
Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 1.59
Store count: 95
21. Schnucks
- source
- Paul Sableman/Flickr
Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 1.6
Store count: 79
20. WinCo Foods
- source
- Yelp
Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 1.68
Store count: 122
19. King Soopers
- source
- Yelp
Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 1.69
Store count: 119
18. Dillons Supermarkets
- source
- Yelp
Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 1.71
Store count: 63
17. Winn Dixie
- source
- Yelp
Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 1.74
Store count: 446
16. Whole Foods Market
- source
- Business Insider/Hayley Peterson
Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 1.77
Store count: Over 490
15. Key Food
- source
- Yelp
Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 1.85
Store count: 194
14. ShopRite
- source
- Yelp
Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 1.88
Store count: 255
13. Albertsons
- source
- Yelp
Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 1.89
Store count: 430
12. Stop & Shop
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 1.9
Store count: 394
11. Vons
- source
- Yelp
Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 1.95
Store count: 197
10. Food Lion
- source
- Virginia Retail/Flickr
Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 2.03
Store count: 976
9. Safeway
- source
- Aranami/Flickr
Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 2.12
Store count: 882
8. Kroger
- source
- Hollis Johnson
Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 2.17
Store count: 1,279
7. Harris Teeter
- source
- FoodBankCENC.org/Flickr
Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 2.2
Store count: 240
6. H-E-B
- source
- Yelp
Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 2.22
Store count: 247
5. Smith’s Food & Drug Stores
- source
- Yelp
Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 2.23
Store count: 142
4. Publix Super Market
- source
- Chelsea Greenwood/Business Insider
Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 2.25
Store count: 1,200
3. Ralphs
- source
- Yelp
Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 2.26
Store count: 186
2. Giant Eagle
- source
- Yelp
Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 2.3
Store count: 316
1. Fry’s Food & Drug Stores
- source
- Yelp
Frequency of returning customers’ visits per month: 2.43
Store count: 119