22 affordable grooming gifts he’ll want to use year-round

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Scotch Porter

Holiday shopping for men – whether it be your dad, sibling, or significant other – can sometimes feel futile. His list is short, and so is your patience when it comes to gift hunting.

Instead of buying him another tie or a pair of socks that he doesn’t need, we recommend going with a quality grooming gift instead.

Since every man does some form of grooming on a regular basis, these are gifts he’ll get to appreciate year-round. Shaving kits, razors, body washes, facial cleansers, and colognes are just some of the many products guys use to stay looking, feeling, and smelling their best – and these are the best ones to gift this holiday season.

Still shopping for more gifts? Check out all of Insider Picks’ holiday gift guides for 2018 here.

A high-end electric shaver

source Braun

The Braun Series 7 uses Sonic and AutoSense Technology to read their beard’s thickness and adjust the power of the shaver’s motor to deliver a close shave with just one stroke. By figuring out the optimal shave settings on its own, they’ll never experience another bad shave again. In addition to being a highly effective and precise shaver, it’s self-cleaning and lubricating.

Check out my full review of the Braun Series 7 Shaver here.

A durable Dopp kit from Patagonia

source Patagonia

Although it can be used to store a number of small items, the Patagonia Black Hole Cube is the ideal size for a traveling Dopp Kit – and it’s super durable.

An electric toothbrush

source Goby

Most people don’t swap out their toothbrush as often as they should simply because they forget to do so. With the Goby Brush Kit, they’ll never have to worry about using an old toothbrush. For just $50, the kit includes a state-of-the-art of the art oscillating toothbrush, a hygienic stand, USB charger and a monthly subscription for brush heads.

Read our full review of the Goby toothbrush here.

Premium facial products so he can stop using yours

source Amazon

If you’re shopping for someone who consistently dips into the women’s grooming and skincare products simply because that’s what’s sitting around in the bathroom, it’s time to get him his own stuff. Brickell Men’s Products were created specifically for men in need of premium natural products for their hair, skin, shaving, and more. The face care routine is a great place to start in the brand’s vast product line up. It includes face wash, face scrub, and face moisturizer.

A mustache grooming kit

source Man Crates

With a mustache comb, scissors and styling wax, this mini crate from Man Crates includes everything he’ll need to achieve the most epic ‘stache ever.

Personalized cologne

source Hawthorne

Every man has his favorite cologne, but does he have one specifically formulated just for him? With men’s cologne startup Hawthorne, it’s possible – and it’s super easy to order. The brand uses a short quiz and expert perfumers to create one-of-a-kind fragrances men love. When shopping for someone else, you can either send him an eGift card to take the quiz or tailor a box specifically for him.

Read our full review of Hawthorne cologne here.

A box full of grooming goodies

source BirchBox

BirchboxMan is one of the best places for men to find grooming products they love without spending a ton of money. This limited-edition Starting Lineup box is a great way to open your dad, brother, or partner up to new products like a Harry’s Razor, Blind Barber 60 Proof Hair Wax, Hims Handsome Vitamins, and Anthony Invigorating Rush Hair and Body Wash. In addition to the grooming products, he’ll receive style items like a leather wallet, money clip and Ministry of Supply socks. At $58, this is a great value for what’s inside.

Fancy toothpaste

source Amazon

Toothpaste isn’t something you’d typically give as a gift, but Marvis is different. The 7 Days of Flavor bundle includes Amarelli Licorice, Aquatic Mint, Cinnamon Mint, Classic Strong Mint, Ginger Mint, Jasmine Mint, and Whitening Mint toothpastes. Each flavor provides them with a refreshing variety every day, all packaged with the most aesthetically pleasing design.

A well-rounded bundle of premium products

source Scotch Porter

The Scotch Porter Premium is perfect for men in need of a total grooming regimen refresh. It includes products for his face, beard, and even masculine wipes that are cleverly named Fresh Meat.

An easy 3-step skincare routine

source Mavericks

The Mavericks Face Kit is an easy-to-use regimen for achieving and maintaining healthy, clear skin. Step one, Protect, is applied in the morning for a hydrating SPF 30 barrier. Step two, Wash, is a minty cleanser used at night to make your face fresh and smooth. Step three, Rebuild, is a moisturizer packed with Vitamin A to promote cellular regeneration overnight.

An affordable stocking stuffer

source Walmart

The Gillette Limited Edition Mach3 Turbo Razor gift set includes the razors, a stand, and two extra blades. At under $20, it’s a great stocking stuffer gift.

A facial cleansing tool

source FOREO

The Luna 2 for Men works as a state-of-the-art facial scrub brush, pre-shaving, and anti-aging tool. With its three-in-one functionality, this is literally the only device they need to achieve smooth and clear skin. It uses enhanced T-Sonic technology that can be adjusted to their desired intensity to exfoliate and fight off wrinkles. A USB charger and a small carrying pouch are also included.

A safety razor starter kit

source Target

For some men, using a multi-blade razor means that ingrown hairs and razor bumps are inevitable. Designed for men with coarse hair and sensitive skin, the Bevel Shave Starter Kit includes a single-blade safety razor, Bevel badger brush, and a 30-day supply of Bevel priming oil, shave cream, and restoring balm. With this kit, a smooth and bump-free shave is possible.

Moisture for the whole body

source Nordstrom

As the ultimate head-to-toe hydration kit, the Kiehl’s Mighty Moisture set is a gift he’ll get to use on a daily basis. It includes the Ultra Facial Cleanser, Creme de Corps body moisturizer, Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, Lip Balm, and Ultra Facial Cream.

source Nordstrom

Thoughtfully packaged in a gift box, the Jack Black King set is filled with essentials that’ll fit right into his daily grooming routine. It includes Pure Clean Daily Facial Cleanser, Beard Lube Conditioning Shave, Cool Moisture Body Lotion, Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20, and a Charcoal Body Bar.

A gift set of cologne

source Ulta Beauty

Picking out cologne can be tricky. Even if you like the smell, he may not. With the Ralph Lauren Coffret gift set, he’ll get four 0.5 oz bottles to sample. The set includes Polo Blue, Polo Black, Polo Red, and the original Polo fragrances.

A beard bib for mess-free trimming

source Amazon

As the perfect gift for messy groomers, the Rockwell Razors Beard Bib will save them (or you) from having to clean the bathroom sink or unclog the drain.

A bundle of essentials

source Ulta

Clinique is known for its amazing skincare products and its line for men is no different. This holiday bundle includes face wash, moisturizing lotion, face scrub, and aloe shave gel.

The best-selling mask on Amazon

source Amazon

As one of the best selling skincare products on Amazon, the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay mask has a place in everybody’s bathroom. It uses 100% natural calcium bentonite clay to deep-clean pores and refreshes skin. It’s so good – and cheap – that you might want to pick up an extra jar for yourself while you’re at it.

Read our full review of the Aztec Secret clay mask here.

A beard kit packed inside a crate

source Man Crates

Just like the hair on guys’ heads, beards need care, too. The Man Crates Beard Wrangler Mini Crate comes with Renegade Beard Shampoo, Beard Balm, Beard Oil, a hand towel, and a board-bristle beard brush. With this gift, guys can maintain a healthy full beard.

A gift set of all-natural products

source Oars + Alps

Skincare is an extremely important part of grooming and the Oars + Alps Holiday Kit includes everything he’ll need to stay fresh and look his best. He’ll receive the face moisturizer and eye cream, solid face wash, ‘Wake Up’ eye pen, exfoliating blue charcoal bar soap, moisturizing soap bar, and a free Oars + Alps Dopp kit. In addition, using natural ingredients like charcoal and Alpine caribou moss, they’re also TSA-approved, so he can travel with ease with them.

Read our full review of Oars + Alps here.

A high-end natural deodorant

source Helmm

Typically, you wouldn’t buy a man deodorant as a gift, but Helmm is far from average. The New York City-based startup specializes in making sustainable but luxurious deodorants and antiperspirants using natural ingredients and scents created by world-renowned perfumers.

The starter kit includes the reusable Helmm container, which is made of premium leather and metal, one refill cartridge, and a gift box.