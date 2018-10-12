20 clever group Halloween costumes you’ll want to wear with your friends

- source
- Amazon
Halloween is just around the corner, which means it’s time to seriously start thinking about what costume you’re going to wear. If you’ll be spending the night with friends or your family, why not all dress up together? Whether you and your squad choose to match or dress as different characters to complete the cast of your favorite series, group costumes are always a lot of fun. If you aren’t really sure what you want to dress up as, we have some ideas to inspire you.
Check out our list of 20 group Halloween costumes you and your friends or family will actually want to wear, below:
1. Get decked out in this simple set of card t-shirts
- source
- Amazon
Tstars Deck of Cards Shirts Costume Set (4 shirts), starting at $39.90, available at Amazon
2. Remember the five D’s of dodgeball in this look that’s a nod to an iconic pop culture reference
- source
- Amazon
Costume Agent Dogdeball Jersey Costume, starting at $43.89, available at Amazon
3. Roll as a pack this Halloween — a pack of crayons, that is
- source
- Amazon
Rasta Imposta Crayola Crayon Box Costume, $36.38, available at Amazon
Rasta Imposta Crayola Costume, starting at $19.95, available at Amazon
4. And if that’s too much, here’s a more casual crayon option that’ll still let you rep your favorite colors
- source
- Amazon
Adult Crayon Halloween Party Costume Shirt, starting at $18.99, available at Amazon
5. Or, show off your sassy sides with your favorite emojis
- source
- Amazon
Disguise Sunglasses Costume, $22.07, available at Amazon
Disguise Tongue Out Costume, $20.47, available at Amazon
Disguise Wink Costume, $20.47, available at Amazon
6. If you’re feeling adventurous, take a trip back to the stone age with your pals
- source
- Amazon
FutureMemories Flinstone Costume Set, $74.95, available at Amazon
7. No party would be complete without a good game of rock, paper, scissors
- source
- Amazon
FunWorld Rock, Paper, Scissors Costume Set, $31.41, available at Amazon
8. Embody one of the most classic pairs of all time
- source
- Amazon
FunWorld Peanut Butter & Jelly Set, $36.38, available at Amazon
9. Or take on another classic pair, the Pink Ladies and T-Birds
- source
- Amazon
FunCostumes Authentic T-Bird Jacket, $69.99, available at Amazon
FunCostumes Pink Ladies Jacket, $19.99, available at Amazon
10. If peanut butter and jelly aren’t your favorite, go for another timeless sandwich combo: ham and cheese
- source
- Walmart
Ham and Swiss Couple Costume, $35.41, available at Amazon
11. Pick a costume your whole group will go bananas for
- source
- Amazon
Rasta Imposta Banana Waver Costume, $153.99, available at Amazon
Rasta Imposta Monkeying Around Costume, $47.34, available at Amazon
12. Or pay homage to a delicious duo — Oreos and milk
- source
- Amazon/Target
Oreo Cookie Adult Couples Costume, $41.49, available at Target
Get Real Glass O’ Milk Costume, $25.25, available at Amazon
13. Get your whole gang ready to solve some spooky Halloween mysteries
- source
- Amazon
Scooby-Doo Mystery Gang Costumes, starting at $19.86, available at Amazon
14. Show off your mood with a Seven Dwarfs novelty tee — just add your own hat
- source
- Amazon
Winotrex Seven Dwarfs T-shirts, $17.95, available at Amazon
15. Go all out with another meant-to-be match, tacos and hot sauce
- source
- Amazon
Rasta Imposta Lightweight Taco Costume, $17.97, available at Amazon
Hot Sauces Halloween Costume Verde Shirt, $19.97, available at Amazon
Hot Sauces Halloween Costume Hot Sauce Shirt, $19.97, available at Amazon
15. Or a hot dog with the works
- source
- Amazon
Hot Diggity Hot Dog Halloween Costume, $29.99, available at Amazon
FunWorld Ketchup Bottle Costume, $22.96, available at Amazon
FunWorld Mustard Squeeze Bottle Costume, $17.51, available at Amazon
17. Get creative and show your appreciation for the cultural phenomenon, Shark Week, with this play on words costume
- source
- Amazon
Rasta Imposta Shark Costume, $43.18, available at Amazon
Thursday T-Shirt Shark Week Costume, $15.99, available at Amazon
18. Go to a galaxy far, far, away with an out-of-this-world group costume
- source
- Amazon
Rubie’s Star Wars Stormtrooper Costume, starting at $49.10, available at Amazon
Rubie’s Star Wars Deluxe Princess Leia Costume, starting at $34.99, available at Amazon
Rubie’s Star Wars Darth Vader Costume, starting at $32.55, available at Amazon
Rubie’s Star Wars Pet Collection Yoda Costume, $11.81, available at Amazon
19. Or, take on the challenge of dressing up as everyone’s favorite video game characters
- source
- Target
Super Mario Brothers Princess Peach Costume, $53.19, available at Amazon
Super Mario Brothers Mario Costume, $43.19, available at Amazon
Super Mario Brothers Yoshi Costume, $67.99, available at Amazon
20. Go wild with these cozy costumes of your favorite zoo animals
- source
- Amazon