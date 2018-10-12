20 clever group Halloween costumes you’ll want to wear with your friends

By
Remi Rosmarin, Insider
-

source
Amazon

Halloween is just around the corner, which means it’s time to seriously start thinking about what costume you’re going to wear. If you’ll be spending the night with friends or your family, why not all dress up together? Whether you and your squad choose to match or dress as different characters to complete the cast of your favorite series, group costumes are always a lot of fun. If you aren’t really sure what you want to dress up as, we have some ideas to inspire you.

Check out our list of 20 group Halloween costumes you and your friends or family will actually want to wear, below:

1. Get decked out in this simple set of card t-shirts

source
Amazon

Tstars Deck of Cards Shirts Costume Set (4 shirts), starting at $39.90, available at Amazon

2. Remember the five D’s of dodgeball in this look that’s a nod to an iconic pop culture reference

source
Amazon

Costume Agent Dogdeball Jersey Costume, starting at $43.89, available at Amazon

3. Roll as a pack this Halloween — a pack of crayons, that is

source
Amazon

Rasta Imposta Crayola Crayon Box Costume, $36.38, available at Amazon

Rasta Imposta Crayola Costume, starting at $19.95, available at Amazon

4. And if that’s too much, here’s a more casual crayon option that’ll still let you rep your favorite colors

source
Amazon

Adult Crayon Halloween Party Costume Shirt, starting at $18.99, available at Amazon

5. Or, show off your sassy sides with your favorite emojis

source
Amazon

Disguise Sunglasses Costume, $22.07, available at Amazon

Disguise Tongue Out Costume, $20.47, available at Amazon

Disguise Wink Costume, $20.47, available at Amazon

6. If you’re feeling adventurous, take a trip back to the stone age with your pals

source
Amazon

FutureMemories Flinstone Costume Set, $74.95, available at Amazon

7. No party would be complete without a good game of rock, paper, scissors

source
Amazon

FunWorld Rock, Paper, Scissors Costume Set, $31.41, available at Amazon

8. Embody one of the most classic pairs of all time

source
Amazon

FunWorld Peanut Butter & Jelly Set, $36.38, available at Amazon

9. Or take on another classic pair, the Pink Ladies and T-Birds

source
Amazon

FunCostumes Authentic T-Bird Jacket, $69.99, available at Amazon

FunCostumes Pink Ladies Jacket, $19.99, available at Amazon

10. If peanut butter and jelly aren’t your favorite, go for another timeless sandwich combo: ham and cheese

source
Walmart

Ham and Swiss Couple Costume, $35.41, available at Amazon

11. Pick a costume your whole group will go bananas for

source
Amazon

Rasta Imposta Banana Waver Costume, $153.99, available at Amazon

Rasta Imposta Monkeying Around Costume, $47.34, available at Amazon

12. Or pay homage to a delicious duo — Oreos and milk

source
Amazon/Target

Oreo Cookie Adult Couples Costume, $41.49, available at Target

Get Real Glass O’ Milk Costume, $25.25, available at Amazon

13. Get your whole gang ready to solve some spooky Halloween mysteries

source
Amazon

Scooby-Doo Mystery Gang Costumes, starting at $19.86, available at Amazon

14. Show off your mood with a Seven Dwarfs novelty tee — just add your own hat

source
Amazon

Winotrex Seven Dwarfs T-shirts, $17.95, available at Amazon

15. Go all out with another meant-to-be match, tacos and hot sauce

source
Amazon

Rasta Imposta Lightweight Taco Costume, $17.97, available at Amazon

Hot Sauces Halloween Costume Verde Shirt, $19.97, available at Amazon

Hot Sauces Halloween Costume Hot Sauce Shirt, $19.97, available at Amazon

15. Or a hot dog with the works

source
Amazon

Hot Diggity Hot Dog Halloween Costume, $29.99, available at Amazon

FunWorld Ketchup Bottle Costume, $22.96, available at Amazon

FunWorld Mustard Squeeze Bottle Costume, $17.51, available at Amazon

17. Get creative and show your appreciation for the cultural phenomenon, Shark Week, with this play on words costume

source
Amazon

Rasta Imposta Shark Costume, $43.18, available at Amazon

Thursday T-Shirt Shark Week Costume, $15.99, available at Amazon

18. Go to a galaxy far, far, away with an out-of-this-world group costume

source
Amazon

Rubie’s Star Wars Stormtrooper Costume, starting at $49.10, available at Amazon

Rubie’s Star Wars Deluxe Princess Leia Costume, starting at $34.99, available at Amazon

Rubie’s Star Wars Darth Vader Costume, starting at $32.55, available at Amazon

Rubie’s Star Wars Pet Collection Yoda Costume, $11.81, available at Amazon

19. Or, take on the challenge of dressing up as everyone’s favorite video game characters

source
Target

Super Mario Brothers Princess Peach Costume, $53.19, available at Amazon

Super Mario Brothers Mario Costume, $43.19, available at Amazon

Super Mario Brothers Yoshi Costume, $67.99, available at Amazon

20. Go wild with these cozy costumes of your favorite zoo animals

source
Amazon

Silver Lilly Walrus Animal Pajamas, $29.99, available at Amazon

Silver Lilly Tiger Animal Pajamas, $22.99, available at Amazon

Silver Lilly Zebra Animal Pajamas, $29.99, available at Amazon

Silver Lilly Monkey Animal Pajamas, $29.99, available at Amazon