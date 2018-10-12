20 clever group Halloween costumes you’ll want to wear with your friends

source Amazon

Halloween is just around the corner, which means it’s time to seriously start thinking about what costume you’re going to wear. If you’ll be spending the night with friends or your family, why not all dress up together? Whether you and your squad choose to match or dress as different characters to complete the cast of your favorite series, group costumes are always a lot of fun. If you aren’t really sure what you want to dress up as, we have some ideas to inspire you.

Check out our list of 20 group Halloween costumes you and your friends or family will actually want to wear, below:

1. Get decked out in this simple set of card t-shirts

2. Remember the five D’s of dodgeball in this look that’s a nod to an iconic pop culture reference

3. Roll as a pack this Halloween — a pack of crayons, that is

4. And if that’s too much, here’s a more casual crayon option that’ll still let you rep your favorite colors

5. Or, show off your sassy sides with your favorite emojis

6. If you’re feeling adventurous, take a trip back to the stone age with your pals

7. No party would be complete without a good game of rock, paper, scissors

8. Embody one of the most classic pairs of all time

9. Or take on another classic pair, the Pink Ladies and T-Birds

10. If peanut butter and jelly aren’t your favorite, go for another timeless sandwich combo: ham and cheese

11. Pick a costume your whole group will go bananas for

12. Or pay homage to a delicious duo — Oreos and milk

13. Get your whole gang ready to solve some spooky Halloween mysteries

14. Show off your mood with a Seven Dwarfs novelty tee — just add your own hat

15. Go all out with another meant-to-be match, tacos and hot sauce

15. Or a hot dog with the works

17. Get creative and show your appreciation for the cultural phenomenon, Shark Week, with this play on words costume

18. Go to a galaxy far, far, away with an out-of-this-world group costume

19. Or, take on the challenge of dressing up as everyone’s favorite video game characters

20. Go wild with these cozy costumes of your favorite zoo animals