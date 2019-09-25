I used to think duvet covers were unnecessary until I tried this $130 one from Gryphon Home — it’s silky, soft, and made my bed noticeably cozier

source Gryphon/Instagram

I don’t always sleep with a duvet cover because I’ve found comforters that are soft and comfortable enough on their own.

Gryphon Home’s Luxury Suite Duvet Cover ($129) has convinced me that I could be even more comfortable. The 100% Supima cotton cover is silky-smooth, soft, and cool, giving me a luxurious sleep experience every night.

If you want a beautiful duvet cover made from high-quality materials, I recommend Gryphon Home. It also sells a Comfort Washed version of the cover, which has a lower thread count and a more casual, lived-in look.

I’ve slept with some pretty nice comforters, from a $30 comforter I got off Amazon to a $210 comforter made entirely from eucalyptus fiber. Usually, they’re soft and comfortable enough to sleep with on their own, which means I get to avoid the arm-twisting process of putting on a duvet cover.

However, I have to admit that a good duvet cover, when you can find one, makes the sleeping experience even more enjoyable.

After testing Gryphon Home’s Luxury Suite Duvet Cover ($129), I’m convinced that I can’t go back to sleeping with a bare comforter. And yes, that means I’m willing to struggle through three failed attempts of attaching said duvet cover.

source Gryphon/Instagram

The Gryphon Home Luxury Suite Duvet Cover is made from 100% Supima cotton, a type of cotton with extra-long fibers that helps make the cover soft and durable. My first impression upon taking the piece of bedding out of the package was that it felt cool and silky-smooth against my fingers. This is going to feel amazing on my whole body, I thought.

After wrestling a comforter (I used the $30 one I mentioned above) into the cover, I settled in and confirmed my initial suspicions. The duvet cover was soft, smooth, and dangerously comfortable. Though it was light and crisp, it didn’t feel paper-thin or cheap. I slept well in it that night, and for every night since then.

In addition to feeling wonderful, the duvet cover looks sleek and luxurious. I have it in Sky Blue, which looks clean and polished, especially with just a hint of sheen.

Read more: The $140 sheets that showed me why it’s worth paying more for bedding

source Gryphon/Instagram

Thanks to the interior corner ties, my comforter doesn’t shift around too much, and the button closures are hidden, adding to the overall clean look of the duvet cover.

Gryphon Home also offers a Comfort Washed version of the duvet cover. It costs about the same as the Luxury Suite version I tried, but the difference is that it has a lower thread count and looks a little more casual than the Luxury Suite cover. If you prefer a more lived-in style for your bedding, I would recommend the Comfort Washed cover.

After washing the Luxury Suite cover, it was slightly wrinkled, and according to a couple other online reviews, this effect is somewhat common. I’m still figuring out how to resolve this issue, but overall it still looks and feels better than any other duvet cover I’ve owned.

I usually like to wash and rotate through different duvet covers, but I think I’ll be sticking with Gryphon Home’s for a while. On top of my favorite sleep products – which include a Tuft & Needle mattress, Night pillow, and Primary Goods percale sheets – Gryphon Home’s Luxury Suite Duvet Cover ($129) is the icing on the cake.