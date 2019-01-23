GSE International Group Partners with Lavena, Over 50 Years of Heritage and One of The Largest E.U. Baby Products Producer in Bulgaria

GSE International Group introduces Lavena, Bulgarian market leader of natural based baby, kids and prenatal personal care products into Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

Bebble, made with herbal extracts and natural oils, supports Parents’ Loving Care Right from the Start for Little Ones’ everyday gentle hygiene care. It is free from harmful ingredients like parabens, animal origin and animal testing.

Maternea, made with herbal extracts and natural oils, supports pregnant mothers in their journey of motherhood.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 January 2019 – GSE International Group Pte Ltd has entered an exclusive distributorship deal with Lavena Plc for their baby, kids and pregnant mothers’ range of products- Bebble and Maternea for Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. Lavena, established since 1962, is Bulgarian baby products market leader+ for skin care and hygiene care range of products. It is well loved by mothers for its affordable natural gentle formula.









“We are very excited to work with Lavena and represent their line of baby, kids and prenatal range of personal care and specialised skin care products. In view of the heighten demand for affordable and effective natural cosmetic products, we believe that Bebble and Maternea will bring great value to parents in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. This partnership will also further expand our consumer related businesses in this region. These brands will be marketed under Loving Mothers owned by GSE. GSE will be responsible for the market access, commercialisation strategy including marketing, promotion and sales of these products in our licensed territories.” — Michael Tan, MD of GSE International Group

“At Lavena, we take pride in providing affordable and high-quality formulation for our customers. Since 1950s, we continue our tradition of innovating our extraction process of natural oils, advancing research and development in plant-based ingredients, natural oils and herbal extracts formulations to provide up to date gentle and skin caring formula for baby, kids and pregnant mothers. These different age groups require different specialised skin and hygiene care. Being in Bulgaria, we have easy access to the rich biodiversity of natural herbs and essential oils. We also conduct annual interviews with mothers to better understand their needs and update our portfolio regularly to address any new trends. Today, we are already the market leader of baby products in Bulgaria and exporting our brands in more than 50 countries worldwide. We look forward to further success in international markets especially with our new partnership with GSE International Group. ” — Konstantin Shalamanov, CEO of Lavena

With over 50 years of heritage, Lavena continues to distill essential oils and is one of the largest producers of lavender oil in the world. Leveraging on its herbal medicine knowledge and innovative distillation expertise in essential oils and herbal extracts, Lavena have been successful in the development of effective and gentle daily skincare and oral care products with delicate hypoallergic ingredients mixed with natural oils and herbal extracts, for babies as well as pregnant mothers and older children.

For international markets, the brand is being marketed as Bebble. The Bebble range of products are developed with the dedication of loving mothers from the research and development team. The complete Bebble product range provides parents everything they need for the daily care of their precious ones right from the start of birth. From the very first day, parents indulge in those special sweet moments of joy and Bebble will take care of the rest. Bebble believe that expression of love via interaction is key for bonding between parents and child. Every product is an opportunity for parents to express love to their precious ones with mild and effective products suitable for everyday use. In comparison to adult skin, baby skin can lose moisture up to 5 times faster in a single bath. The natural protective action by herbal extracts and natural oil works together in an effective manner to moisturise and nourish the delicate skin. All formulations are made up of careful selection of hypoallergenic ingredients without artificial colouring, parabens and ethanol. All its formulations are:





(i) Without animal origin ingredients

(ii) Dermatologist Tested

(iii) Manufactured in accordance with European Standards

(iv) Free from animal testing

In Singapore, The Bebble range of products are now available for sale at Lazada.SG. Loving mothers will be launching a first of its kind subscription program for the convenience of busy mothers. Visit our booth at Super Mom Baby Fair, 16-17 March 2019 for more details.





For more information, visit www.lovingmothers.life.

About Lavena Plc





Lavena is world-renowned manufacturer of natural essential lavender oil. Established in 1962, the company is amongst the leading cosmetic producers in Bulgaria today. The baby and children’s cosmetic brand Bochko are an undisputable leader in in its category for the local market. Being familiar with the herbs and the process of extracting valuable oils from them, Lavena became an experienced producer of quality natural products. Throughout the years, its activities expanded from the distilleries to plants for various cosmetic products — creams, shampoos, and toothpastes — were built. It manufactures more than 250 products, including medical items, all cosmetic group — face care, body care, hair care, oral hygiene products, and massage and spa products. It exports to over 43 countries around the world. Lavena strives to build on its experience and knowledge, in order to ensure quality for its end users and the service it provides to its customers.

About GSE International Group Pte Ltd





GSE Group International was established in 2005 with global presence in North America, Europe and Asia. Its practical innovative business strategies built on its well-connected international network continue to drive strong business growth. Today, GSE International Group consists of four divisions – Clean Sustainable Technology, Marine & Off Shore, Research & Healthcare, Trading that will continue to introduce various cutting-edge technological solutions into the future.