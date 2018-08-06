GSS 2018: Singapore’s 2nd “GST-Absorbed” Day and National Day Promotions Deliver Shopping Bonanza

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 August 2018 – SINGAPORE – MedFollowing the first successful GST-Absorbed Day on 7 July 2018, close to120 brands will participate in the 8 August GST-Absorbed Day. Notable participating retailers include Robinsons, Aspial-Lee Hwa Jewellery, Eu Yan Sang, Monica Vinader, Harvey Norman, Topshop, Crocs, Singtel, OSIMand more.

Make it a family fun escapade with one-for-one promotion at Wild Wild Wet. All these are available via eCoupons on the GoSpree app, and if you see an eCoupon that you think your friend or family member might like, you can now eGift it to them via SMS or WhatsApp.

Organised by Singapore Retailers Association (SRA) and supported by UnionPay — the Official Payment Brand of GSS 2018 as well as the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), these initiatives were designed to continue delivering buzz to the Singapore retail scene during The Great Singapore Sale (GSS) 2018.

SRA President Mr R Dhinakaran said: “As we get closer to the end of GSS 2018, we hope shoppers would continue to hunt for promotions and discounts being offered and not miss out on last minute deals made especially more attractive on the 8 August GST Absorbed Day.”

Shoppers can look out for the GST Absorbed Day decal in participating stores island-wide and grab their GSS deals, GST-free.

It will also be the last two weekends where GoSpree rovers and mascot will roam Orchard Road, displaying QR codes full of treats. Be sure to catch them on 4-5 and 11-12 August, and stand to win over $8,000 worth of instant prizes every weekend.

GoSpree is SRA’s mobile app which brings retail and service stores, shopping malls, dining outlets, attractions, leisure activities and hotels located island-wide all ‘under one App’. GoSpree users can browse for value-for-money deals and exclusive offers to enjoy savings in the form of ‘eCoupons’ which can be downloaded directly from their smartphone devices for redemption at designated stores — thereby helping to drive footfalls and spending whole year round. From 8 June 2018, GoSpree users will enjoy an improved user interface for a better ‘online’ shopping experience including new App features such as Geofencing, eGifting. For merchants, the use of QR Codes will make the invalidation of eCoupons easier, and facilitate reconciliation and reporting by individual outlets.

Available by end 2018