Someone invented ‘guacamole cheese’ that’s pale green and can be served melted, shredded, or in chunks

caption The Fresh Market will begin selling Amanti Guacamole Cheese at each of its 161 locations. source The Fresh Market

It’s nearly Cinco de Mayo, which means it’s time to break out the margaritas, whip up some tacos, and enjoy some nachos.

This year, one supermarket is simplifying the preparation process for your Cinco de Mayo party by combining two holiday staples into one unique treat: guacamole cheese.

Starting Wednesday, May 1, The Fresh Market will begin selling Amanti Guacamole Cheese at each of its 161 locations. The gouda-style cheese, which is pale green in appearance, combines avocado and lime juice with a touch of chili, tomato, onion, and garlic.

Read more: Amazon is selling an avocado-shaped pool float with a removable pit

caption The Fresh Market will begin selling Amanti Guacamole Cheese at each of its 161 locations. source The Fresh Market

The unorthodox product incorporates all of the flavors of a classic guacamole dip into a solid block of cheese and can be shredded over nachos, melted into queso, or enjoyed on its own in chunks.

Amanti Guacamole Cheese sells for $24.99 per pound at The Fresh Market and can either be purchased in a full wheel or wedges by the pound.