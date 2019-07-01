Photos show freak summer hail storm coating roads with 5 feet of snow and ice in Guadalajara, Mexico

- source
- Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty
- Six suburbs in Guadalajara, southwestern Mexico, experienced a freak hail storm early Sunday morning.
- The city’s roads were blanketed with up to five feet of ice.
- Dozens of vehicles were swept away, and homes were damaged. But there have been no reports of injuries or deaths.
- State governor Enrique Alfaro tweeted that these were “scenes that I had never seen before … we asked ourselves if climate change exists.”
A freak hail storm blanketed large parts of Guadalajara on Sunday, coating the southwestern Mexican city’s roads with up to five feet of ice and snow.
The city had been experiencing temperatures of about 31 degrees Celsius (88 degrees Fahrenheit) in the days before the unexpected storm.
Dozens of vehicles were swept away, and cars and trucks were submerged by the storms. Homes and businesses also reported damage.
There have been no reports of injuries or deaths, although there were two reports of people suffering from hypothermia, according to AFP.
Scroll down to learn more about the freak weather event through photos.
Six suburbs in Guadalajara experienced an unexpected, heavy hail storm early Sunday morning, coating the city’s highways and streets with up to five feet of ice.
- source
- Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty
The hail mainly hit Rancho Blanco and the Industrial Zone, which are toward the southeastern parts of the city, Governor of Jalisco state Enrique Alfaro tweeted.
Source: BBC
The city had been experiencing hot weather — with temperatures of about 31 C (88 F) — in the days running up to the event.
- source
- Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty
Source: BBC
After the hail storm, cars that had been on the streets were half-submerged in ice. At least 50 cars were swept away by the ice in hilly areas, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.
- source
- Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty
Source: Agence France-Presse
Even large trucks were submerged. This photo shows how high the snow had risen in eastern Guadalajara.
- source
- Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty
Some people were forced to access cars from above by using a ladder.
- source
- Enrique Alfaro/Twitter
Mexican soldiers and civil protection personnel were dispatched from dawn to clear away the ice, Jalisco state governor Enrique Alfaro tweeted.
- source
- Fernando Carranza/Reuters
Source: Enrique Alfaro
The onslaught of ice damaged nearly 200 homes and businesses, AFP reported. Here, officials help shovel ice from a building entrance.
- source
- Enrique Alfaro/Twitter
Source: AFP
Snow plows were also used.
- source
- Enrique Alfaro/Twitter
There were reports of flooding in the streets as ice melted.
- source
- Enrique Alfaro/Twitter
No deaths or injuries were reported, but two people showed signs of hypothermia, AFP reported, citing civil protection personnel.
- source
- Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty
Source: AFP
Some local residents came out to play after the snow and ice settled.
- source
- Fernando Carranza/Reuters
This girl even made a snow angel.
- source
- Fernando Carranza/Reuters
While seasonal hail storms are not uncommon on Guadalajara, the severity of Sunday’s phenomenon was unprecedented. Governor Alfaro tweeted that these were “scenes that I had never seen before.”
Source: Enrique Alfaro/Twitter
It remains unclear exactly how the freak weather came about, but Alfaro said: “[With] the hail more than a meter high, we asked ourselves if climate change exists.”
- source
- Enrique Alfaro/Twitter
Source: Enrique Alfaro/Twitter