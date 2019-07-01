Photos show freak summer hail storm coating roads with 5 feet of snow and ice in Guadalajara, Mexico

caption A police officer stands next to submerged vehicles in eastern Guadalajara after a freak summer hail storm on June 30, 2019. source Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty

Six suburbs in Guadalajara, southwestern Mexico, experienced a freak hail storm early Sunday morning.

The city’s roads were blanketed with up to five feet of ice.

Dozens of vehicles were swept away, and homes were damaged. But there have been no reports of injuries or deaths.

State governor Enrique Alfaro tweeted that these were “scenes that I had never seen before … we asked ourselves if climate change exists.”

A freak hail storm blanketed large parts of Guadalajara on Sunday, coating the southwestern Mexican city’s roads with up to five feet of ice and snow.

The city had been experiencing temperatures of about 31 degrees Celsius (88 degrees Fahrenheit) in the days before the unexpected storm.

Dozens of vehicles were swept away, and cars and trucks were submerged by the storms. Homes and businesses also reported damage.

There have been no reports of injuries or deaths, although there were two reports of people suffering from hypothermia, according to AFP.

Six suburbs in Guadalajara experienced an unexpected, heavy hail storm early Sunday morning, coating the city’s highways and streets with up to five feet of ice.

caption An aerial view of eastern Guadalajara after a summer hail storm on Sunday. source Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty

The hail mainly hit Rancho Blanco and the Industrial Zone, which are toward the southeastern parts of the city, Governor of Jalisco state Enrique Alfaro tweeted.

The city had been experiencing hot weather — with temperatures of about 31 C (88 F) — in the days running up to the event.

caption Tourists take a selfie in front of the Cathedral of Guadalajara on June 19, 2019. source Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty

After the hail storm, cars that had been on the streets were half-submerged in ice. At least 50 cars were swept away by the ice in hilly areas, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

caption A police officer stands next to submerged vehicles in eastern Guadalajara on Sunday. source Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty

Even large trucks were submerged. This photo shows how high the snow had risen in eastern Guadalajara.

source Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty

Some people were forced to access cars from above by using a ladder.

Mexican soldiers and civil protection personnel were dispatched from dawn to clear away the ice, Jalisco state governor Enrique Alfaro tweeted.

source Fernando Carranza/Reuters

The onslaught of ice damaged nearly 200 homes and businesses, AFP reported. Here, officials help shovel ice from a building entrance.

Snow plows were also used.

There were reports of flooding in the streets as ice melted.

No deaths or injuries were reported, but two people showed signs of hypothermia, AFP reported, citing civil protection personnel.

caption A man walks his bike on top of a sheet of ice in the eastern area of Guadalajara, Mexico, after a freak hail storm on June 30, 2019. source Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty

Some local residents came out to play after the snow and ice settled.

source Fernando Carranza/Reuters

This girl even made a snow angel.

source Fernando Carranza/Reuters

While seasonal hail storms are not uncommon on Guadalajara, the severity of Sunday’s phenomenon was unprecedented. Governor Alfaro tweeted that these were “scenes that I had never seen before.”

caption Civil protection personnel shovel ice from the streets of Guadalajara after a freak hail storm on June 30, 2019. source Protección Civil Jalisco/Twitter

It remains unclear exactly how the freak weather came about, but Alfaro said: “[With] the hail more than a meter high, we asked ourselves if climate change exists.”

