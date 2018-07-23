‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ cast members like Dave Bautista defended James Gunn after Disney fired him, and a petition to reinstate him has over 170,000 signatures

source Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Disney fired director James Gunn from “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” on Friday after a series of old, offensive tweets resurfaced.

Celebrities came to Gunn’s defense, including “Guardians” actor Dave Bautista and comedian Patton Oswalt.

Michael Rooker, who played Yondu in the “Guardians” films and has a years-long working relationship with Gunn, quit Twitter over the weekend.

A Change.org petition to re-hire Gunn had over 170,000 signatures as of Monday morning.

Director James Gunn’s past came back to haunt him last week when a series of old, offensive tweets resurfaced that prompted Disney to fire him from “Guardians of the Galaxy 3.” But some people throughout Hollywood are displeased with the decision.

Gunn was fired on Friday from the third “Guardians” film, expected in theaters in 2020, over crude tweets from several years ago that conservative personalities brought back into the spotlight. In the tweets, which Gunn had addressed and apologized for in the past, Gunn joked about topics such as rape and pedophilia.

Disney said in a statement on Friday, “The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him.”

Celebrities have spoken out about Gunn’s firing, including “Guardians of the Galaxy” actors Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, and his brother Sean Gunn.

Bautista, who plays Drax in the “Guardians” films, has been the most vocal, tweeting on Friday that Gunn is “one of the most loving,caring,good natured people I have ever met. He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. Im NOT ok with what’s happening to him.”

I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this..@JamesGunn is one of the most loving,caring,good natured people I have ever met. He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. Im NOT ok with what’s happening to him — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 21, 2018

He continued to tweet over the weekend and retweet others who also came to Gunn’s defense.

“Who will stand by you? Who will cowardly distance themselves from you? Who will punish you for horrible JOKES in the past instead of defending you for INSPIRING millions?” he tweeted.

What will you do when the #cybernazis attack you? Who will stand by you? Who will cowardly distance themselves from you? Who will punish you for horrible JOKES in the past instead of defending you for INSPIRING millions? MILLIONS!!! #Redemption #injustice @JamesGunn — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 22, 2018

What happened here is so much bigger then G3, @JamesGunn ,myself,@Disney etc. This was a #cybernazi attack that succeeded. Unless we start to unite together against this crap, whether people are offended are not! …it’s going to get much worse. And it can happen to anyone https://t.co/AMZEd0tfqb — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 22, 2018

Gunn’s brother Sean, who also plays Kraglin in the “Guardians” movies, wrote a long letter about the matter in a series of tweets, ending with, “Working on those movies made my brother a better person, and they made me one too. I’m proud of that.”

The thread is below:

1. I hope it goes without saying that I love and support my brother James. And I'm quite proud of how kind, generous, and compassionate he is with the people in his life, whether they are friends, family, colleagues, fans, or strangers. — Sean Gunn (@seangunn) July 21, 2018

Rooker, who played Yondu and has worked with Gunn on numerous projects outside of the “Guardians” films, quit Twitter on Sunday presumably because of Gunn’s firing. He tweeted, “This account will be inactive after today. We’re very tired & upset over the ongoing BULL—-… neither I nor my rep will use Twitter again. Twitter sucks and I want nothing to do with it.”

His bio now reads, “This account is no longer active. Michael Rooker has left Twitter and will not return.”

2/2

This account will be inactive after today. We're very tired & upset over the ongoing BULLSHIT… neither I nor my rep will use Twitter again. Twitter sucks and I want nothing to do with it. Thank you to all who gave kind words & support. See you on Instagram.

– MR pic.twitter.com/uAyIOPoAle — MichaelRookerOnline (@RookerOnline) July 22, 2018

Pratt, Saldana, and Gillan did not refer to Gunn by name, but alluded that they stand with him. Pratt, who plays Star-Lord in the films, tweeted a Bible verse Sunday night.

“Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters. Let every person be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger.” JAMES 1:19

????♥️ — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 22, 2018

Saldana, who plays Gamora, and Gillan, who plays Nebula, also broke their silence Sunday night. Though they both said that they would have more to say on the matter at a later date, they both emphasized their love for their entire “Guardians” family.

It’s been a challenging weekend I’m not gonna lie. I’m pausing myself to take everything in before I speak out of term. I just want everyone to know I love ALL members of my GOTG family. Always will. — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) July 22, 2018

Love to every single member of my GOTG family. — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) July 23, 2018

Just to clarify, I'll speak more on this later but just wanted to make sure that was out there. Love to you all. — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) July 23, 2018

Others in Hollywood also came to Gunn’s defense, like actress Selma Blair and comedians Patton Oswalt and Rufus Hound.

Oswalt called out one of the men responsible for resurfacing Gunn’s tweets, Mike Cernovich:

This is one of the LESS disgusting tweets from Mike Cernovich, the dude who, after running a Gamergate-style smear campaign, just got James Gunn fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Okay have a good weekend. https://t.co/7DYlin1zgO — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 20, 2018

Hound tweeted at Disney, “To fire James Gunn for jokes made as a younger man, jokes for which he has already apologised, goes against the moral code you taught us all when we were kids.”

@Disney Your stories are so often about redemption. To fire James Gunn for jokes made as a younger man, jokes for which he has already apologised, goes against the moral code you taught us all when we were kids. No sense in cutting loose a good man. I urge you – rehire him. TY — Rufus Hound ???? (@RufusHound) July 21, 2018

And Blair tweeted a petition at Change.org for Disney to re-hire Gunn:

Marvel: RE-HIRE JAMES GUNN – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/JeVbFZkQLL via @Change. Because if people are punished despite changing, then what does that teach people about owning mistakes and evolving? This man is one of the good ones. — Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) July 22, 2018

As of Monday morning, the petition had over 170,000 signatures.