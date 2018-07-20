‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director James Gunn responded after a series of his old ‘shocking’ and ‘offensive’ tweets resurfaced

source John Phillips/UK Press via Getty Images

“Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn came under fire this week for old, offensive tweets.

Conservative personalities uncovered years-old tweets from Gunn.

Gunn addressed the controversy on Twitter Thursday night, saying that he was “very, very different than I was a few years ago.”

James Gunn, who directed Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and its sequel, came under fire this week after a series of offensive, since-deleted tweets were uncovered.

Gunn is a vocal critic of President Trump, and frequently calls out Trump and the Republican party on Twitter, which drew the ire of conservative personalities who dug up jokes Gunn had tweeted several years ago.

Hi @Disney! Why did your employee @JamesGunn delete this tweet about a pedophile tree? pic.twitter.com/5TnoCoVmU6 — Jack Posobiec???????? (@JackPosobiec) July 20, 2018

Gunn’s personal website also seems to have been taken down in the midst of the controversy.

Gunn’s tweets are from around 2010 and 2011. In one, Gunn said, “The Expendables was so manly I f—-d the s— out of the little p—- boy next to me! The boys ARE back in town!”

On Thursday night, Gunn took to Twitter to address the controversy in a series of tweets. Gunn said as he’s “developed as a person, so has my work and my humor.”

He added that he was “very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger. My days saying something just because it’s shocking and trying to get a reaction are over.”

1. Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo. As I have discussed publicly many times, as I’ve developed as a person, so has my work and my humor. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

3. In the past, I have apologized for humor of mine that hurt people. I truly felt sorry and meant every word of my apologies. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018