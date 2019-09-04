‘What hurts me more though is the fact that nobody cared’: A woman is suing nurses and jail staff alleging they ignored repeated pleas that she was in labor

Diana Sanchez is suing Denver Health Medical Center, nurses, and jail staff, alleging guards ignored her pleas for help while she was in labor for several hours alone in her cell.

Surveillance footage used as part of the lawsuit shows Sanchez writhing in apparent pain with her mouth wide-open in a scream as she gives birth on top of an absorbent pad on her bed.

An investigation conducted by the Denver Sheriff Department concluded that deputies “took the appropriate actions under the circumstances and followed the relevant policies and procedures.”

A woman is suing Denver Health Medical Center, nurses, and jail staff, alleging ignored her pleas for help while she gave birth alone in her cell at the Denver County Jail.

Diana Sanchez gave birth to her son without proper medical attention or assistance on the morning of July 31, 2018, according to a federal lawsuit filed in the US District Court in Colorado last week. She alerted jail deputies and nurses “at least eight times that morning” that she was in labor, the lawsuit claimed.

She was being housed in the jail’s medical unit under the care of Denver Health staff, a spokesperson from the Denver Sheriff Department – which conducted an internal investigation after the incident – told The Washington Post.

“Ms. Sanchez had to endure this horrific experience despite the fact that multiple Denver Health nurses and Denver jail staff knew that: (1) she had been in active labor for hours, (2) she was days away from her due date, and (3) her water had broken hours before,” the suit alleges. “Instead of ensuring that Ms. Sanchez was able to give birth in a safe and sanitary medical setting, Denver Health nurses and Denver Sheriff deputies callously made her labor alone for hours, and ultimately give birth alone in a dirty jail cell without any medical care, because it was inconvenient to take her to the hospital during the jail’s booking process.”

Surveillance footage used as part of the lawsuit shows Sanchez in apparent pain on her bed. Sanchez can be seen in the video with her mouth wide-open in a scream as she gives birth; a man wearing surgical gloves enters the cell just as her baby tumbles onto the bed.

“That pain was indescribable,” Sanchez told KDVR in a 2018 interview. “What hurts me more though is the fact that nobody cared.”

The investigation conducted by the Denver Sheriff Department concluded that deputies “took the appropriate actions under the circumstances and followed the relevant policies and procedures,” a spokesperson told The Post in a statement.

“To make sure nothing like this happens again, the Denver Sheriff Department has changed its policies to ensure that pregnant inmates who are in any stage of labor are now transported immediately to the hospital,” the department added in a a follow-up to The Post.

The department’s spokesperson “said it was up to the Denver Health medical staff members at the time to decide whether Ms. Sanchez should be taken to the hospital,” The New York Times reported.

Denver Health did not provide a comment to The Times, citing gthe case as a “pending legal matter.”

Sanchez was being held in the county jail at the time on charges related to identity theft, KDVR reported. Her attorney Mari Newman told The Post that the fact that it was deemed there was no wrongdoing in her client’s case is “emblematic of how broken the system really is.”

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that a person who’s been in labor for hours and whose water has broken is going to have a baby,” Newman told The Post. “The baby’s not going to wait for book-ins. The baby’s coming one way or the other.”

The lawsuit claimed that the Denver Fire Department arrived roughly 15 minutes after Sanchez had given birth, and that she and the baby were transported to the hospital more than half an hour after she had given birth.

“They put my son’s life at risk,” Sanchez told KDVR in August 2018. “When I got to the hospital, they said that I could have bled to death.”