Gucci put a uterus design on a dress to make a bold statement about women’s reproductive rights

Gucci’s new Cruise 2020 collection comes with a timely message.

Several of the designs incorporate messages in support of women’s reproductive rights in light of recent restrictive abortion bans around the United States.

The designs include a pleated dress with an embroidered uterus, a purple jacket with the phrase “My Body My Choice” on the back, and a capelet featuring the date abortion became legal in Italy.

The designs are receiving a mixed response from the brand’s Instagram followers.

Gucci has become known for its luxury designer items, but its latest Cruise 2020 collection came with a timely message.

The fashion house revealed a look at new pieces designed by Alessandro Michele on Instagram, and three of the pieces in particular stood out for their nods to women’s reproductive rights.

One of the designs features a uterus-shaped design on the front of a pleated dress.

“This piece reflects the creative director’s continuing vision of freedom, equality, and self-expression,” the brand wrote in the caption.

The caption also elaborated on the brand’s philanthropic efforts by pointing out its Chime for Change organization that was founded in 2013 to advocate for gender equality. The brand states that it will “support sexual and reproductive rights, maternal health, and the freedom of individual choice,” and that its current campaign will be donating to organizations that help advocate for sexual and family health rights.

Gucci shared an image of another design featuring the slogan, “My Body My Choice,” on the back.

The caption points out that the phrase is a feminist slogan from the ’70s, a time period that is also referenced in a capelet from the collection.

The capelet features the date “22.005.1978,” which is the date abortion became legal in Italy.

The designs are especially timely considering the antiabortion bills that were recently passed in states like Alabama and Georgia. Many of the brand’s followers filled the comments section with messages of support.

“Thanks for being an ally to women in these bizarre times when our reproductive rights are being challenged,” wrote one commenter while another added: “To see people complain about this (aka men) shows how important stuff like this is.”

However, several commenters urged the brand to “stay out of politics” and accused the brand of “trying to profit off sensitive and important issues.”

Representatives for Gucci and Alessandro Michele did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.