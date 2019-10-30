Only 2 companies have ranked among the most valuable luxury brands in the world every year since 2000 — Gucci and Louis Vuitton

caption A model wearing Gucci. source MIGUEL MEDINA / Getty Images

Out of all the luxury companies in the world, only two have remained among marketing and consulting firm Interbrand‘s annual ranking of the world’s most valuable brands since 2000: Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

The two brands may seem quite artistically and aesthetically different, with their stories only united under the premise of a founder’s dream. But it has been this dream that has been able to grow and last decades, stretching into the 2000s, where they both have retained spots as the top luxury brands in the world.

Gucci’s growth over time

Gucci (the 33rd most valuable global brand in all sectors) has a $15.949 billion brand valuation, as calculated by Interbrand, and saw 23% growth this year, making it the fastest growing luxury retailer.

Interbrand highlighted Gucci’s internal commitment to the brand, responsiveness in evolving the brand to adapt to market changes and challenges, and its continued relevance in fitting consumers’ wants and needs as the three “top-performing factors” to have helped its growth and continued success.

Louis Vuitton’s growth over time

Louis Vuitton, which is part of the LVMH group of luxury brands headed by billionaire Bernard Arnault, has a $32.223 billion brand valuation, as calculated by Interbrand, with 14% growth. This makes Louis Vuitton the most valuable luxury brand in the world; it was also the 17th most valuable brand worldwide across all sectors.

Interbrand highlighted Louis Vuitton’s internal commitment to the brand, responsiveness in evolving the brand to adapt to market changes and challenges, and its consistency of experience as the three “top-performing factors” to have helped its growth and continued success.

Gucci vs. Louis Vuitton brand valuation changes over time

According to Interbrand, not even Chanel (nor Hermès, Burberry, Prada, Fendi, or Cartier) has been ranked as a top global brand every year since 2000. However, speaking to Business Insider, Robins noted the “unique trajectory” of Hermès, which she terms a “meta-luxury brand,” and how it has consistently risen in valuation since its entry onto the best global brands ranking in 2003.