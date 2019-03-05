caption Gucci’s 3D-printed Mickey Mouse bag. source Gucci

Gucci is selling a 3D-printed Mickey Mouse bag for $4,500.

It’s been created to mark the 90th birthday of the iconic Disney character.

This isn’t the first time Gucci has incorporated Disney into its collections – the luxury fashion house has previously launched a Donald Duck capsule collection and sweaters featuring Snow White.

How much do you love Disney? Would you be willing to spend $4,500 to prove your devotion?

If yes, you’re in luck: you can now get your hands on a Mickey Mouse bag for that very sum.

This isn’t just any Mickey Mouse bag, though – this is a 3D-printed Gucci Mickey Mouse bag.

caption The bag marks the 90th birthday of Mickey Mouse. source Gucci

The Italian luxury design house has collaborated with Disney to create the bag to mark the iconic cartoon character’s 90th birthday.

caption It is made from 3D-printed black plastic. source Gucci

3D-printed from black plastic with enamel details, it features a debossed Gucci logo across the handle, and it has a magnetic closure.

caption The bag has a magnetic closure. source Gucci

The bag was first seen on the runway at Gucci’s SS19 show in Paris last year, and is now available to pre-order.

caption Singer Paloma Faith appeared to wear the Gucci Mickey Mouse bag to the after party of the BRIT Awards in February. source HGL/Getty Images

According to the Gucci website, the bag will be delivered between March 15 and April 30.

It’s listed in the men’s section of the site, but has been modelled by women, too.

Since 2015, Gucci has been led by creative director Alessandro Michele, who is known for his love of Disney.

In 2017, the brand launched a Donald Duck capsule collection, and its spring 2018 line featured a sweater with an image of Snow White from the Disney classic.