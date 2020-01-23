MAKING BIG MONEY: The ultimate guides to breaking into careers with 6-figure salaries

caption Caroline Stokes is the CEO of talent agency and executive search firm FORWARD, and an expert on growing your career in management consulting. source Rachel Nixon

You want to increase your salary in your current position but you don’t know how to get that promotion, or you’re thinking about a career change and hoping to bolster your earnings.

These guides will point you in the right direction to start making more dollar signs by shifting toward freelancing or learning new skills.

Looking for a career move that can boost cash flow? These professions and positions help add the good kind of zeros to your salary. Read these articles to help you combine a career you love with a paycheck you want – and for advice on how to get there.

Management consultant: How to get onto the partner track at McKinsey and make millions, according to 3 management-consulting headhunters and a former McKinsey HR manager

Engineer: The best way to teach yourself to code and land a six-figure job, from 5 people who’ve done it

Freelancer: The ultimate guide to going freelance – and making more than you did at a full-time gig

Ghostwriter: How to become a freelance ghostwriter, according to someone who left her $50,000-a-year banking job and now makes $80,000 a year on her own time

Graphic designer: The best way to build a client base and make 6 figures as a freelance graphic designer, according to 6 people who are currently doing it

Marketing consultant: The ultimate guide to breaking into marketing consulting and making 6 figures, from people who did it

Real estate agent: How to make 6 figures as an independent real estate agent, according to someone who did it