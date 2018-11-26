Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro says he’s lost over a decade of work on unmade movies, including ‘Justice League Dark’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’

caption Guillermo del Toro source Getty Images / Stefania D’Alessandro

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro shared a list of movies on Twitter Monday that he’d written or developed that never got made.

The list includes “Justice League Dark,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Pacific Rim 2.”

Del Toro said he lost more than a decade of work on the projects.

“Justice League” fans could start asking for the “Guillermo del Toro cut” soon.

The Oscar-winning director of “The Shape of Water” shared a list of movies on Twitter Monday that he had written, co-written, or developed that had yet to be produced. The list included “Justice League Dark,” a “Beauty and the Beast” movie, and a “Pacific Rim” sequel that he said was “very different” than the one that came to theaters this year, “Pacific Rim Uprising.”

“The thing is- each script takes about a year, so- more than a decade of work lost,” del Toro tweeted.

In the comics, “Justice League Dark” is a team that takes on supernatural enemies and is comprised of magic-based characters like Etrigan the Demon and Swamp Thing. It’s far from the super team that audiences saw in Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” movie last year.

The movie has been long in development, and del Toro was attached to write and direct in 2013. Last year he recalled that he was “mighty proud” of the script, but in 2015, he told The Daily Beast that he left the project to focus on “Pacific Rim 2.”

“Warners liked the script, they were very enthusiastic and wanted to green-light it but they wanted it to coincide with the shoot of ‘Pacific Rim 2,'” he said. “I was put in a very difficult place facing a difficult choice, and I chose to do ‘Pacific Rim 2.'”

Unfortunately, neither project saw the light of day.

caption “Beauty and the Beast” (2017) source Disney

Del Toro was also attached to Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” remake starring Emma Watson before he dropped out in 2014. The movie went on to gross over $1 billion worldwide last year, but del Toro’s script was not used.

Del Toro’s next project is on track, however, as he will write and direct a stop-motion “Pinocchio” movie for Netflix.

