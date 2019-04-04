One man with more than 20,000 video games was just declared the world record holder by Guinness — see his full collection right here

caption Antonio Romero Monteiro owns somewhere in the realm of 1,800 games for PlayStation 2 alone. source Guiness World Records/YouTube

Antonio Romero Monteiro has more video games than anyone else in the world, according to the Guinness World Records group.

With more than 20,000 games, Monteiro has full collections of entire game libraries – including the Nintendo GameCube, Wii, and many more.

Given how many games Monteiro has, he’s got an elaborate storage system that demands to be seen.

You don’t have more video games than Antonio Romero Monteiro.

That’s because Monteiro holds the Guinness World Record for largest collection of video games in the world, with more than 20,000 titles across decades of video game consoles.

His collection is unbelievable to behold, and we’ve gathered a few highlights below:

What you see here is what Monteiro calls a “complete North American collection” of PlayStation 2 games.

In case you’re wondering, that’s somewhere in the realm of 1,800 games for PlayStation 2 alone. Given the massive popularity of the PlayStation 2 console, it has one of the largest game libraries of any game console ever made.

Additionally, he has “over 1,000” PlayStation 1 games.

But it’s not all PlayStation stuff — Monteiro is a completist, and has full collections of Xbox and Xbox 360 games, and a growing collection of Xbox One games (more than 500, he says).

Similarly, Monteiro has a full North American collection of Nintendo GameCube and Wii U games, as well as a complete North American collection of Wii games.

His collection includes plenty of rare and hard-to-find stuff, like this Mexican copy of “FIFA 15” for the Nintendo Wii.

According to Monteiro, “FIFA 15” on Nintendo Wii was only released in Mexico – which makes it part of the North American game library, even though it may not have launched officially in the United States.

He says he imported the game from Mexico for the sake of his collection.

Another rarity: “CJ’s Elephant Antics,” a Sega Game Gear game from Codemasters.

caption “This was a game that was released at the end of the life cycle for Game Gear,” Monteiro says. “Extremely hard game to find nowadays.” source Guinness World Records/YouTube

And yes, as you might imagine, Monteiro also has a full North American collection of Sega Game Gear games.

And a complete collection of Sega Genesis games, and a complete collection of Sega Dreamcast games. That’s a lot of Sega games!

Sega holds a special place in Monteiro’s heart, he says, as the Sega Genesis was the first console he owned. The viking-themed “Golden Axe” was his very first game.

caption “It was what got me addicted into this collection,” Monteiro says. source Guinness World Records/YouTube

No completionist video game library would be truly complete without the Phillips CD-i games starring Super Mario and Link — and yes, Monteiro has both of those:

“Hotel Mario” and “Zelda’s Adventure” are two of the few Phillips CD-i games ever made, and they’re especially notable for featuring Nintendo’s two most important franchises: “Super Mario” and “The Legend of Zelda.”

They’re also especially notable for being bad games.

But what’s the point in owning all these games if he can’t play them? Don’t worry: Monteiro has “over 100” game consoles, so that he can play anything in his collection.

caption As you can see from the stack of consoles behind Monteiro, he has multiple versions of many consoles in case one should fail. source Guinness World Records/YouTube

And that’s <em>far</em> from all. Check out the full walkthrough of Monteiro’s collection right here: