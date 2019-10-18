15 of the spookiest Halloween world records

caption The world’s heaviest jack-o’-lantern weighed 2,077 pounds. source Courtesy of Guinness World Records

Many mind-blowing Guinness World Records have been set with the spirit of Halloween in mind.

At a 2015 event in London, 51 people were wrapped as toilet paper mummies in three minutes.

Recently, the world’s largest Ouija board, which measured a whopping 3,158 square feet, was built.

Guinness World Records has been documenting mind-blowing achievements since its inception in 1955.

A handful of world records are especially timely for Halloween – from the world’s largest Ouija board, which spans 3,158 square feet, to the world’s first math equation that examines human survival amid a zombie apocalypse.

Keep reading to explore these monster records and the events that embody the spirit of spooky season.

The world’s largest collection of haunted dolls is located in La Isla de las Muñecas, or the Island of the Dolls, in Mexico.

caption What nightmares are made of. source Flickr/Flying Crimson Pig

South of Mexico City lies the Island of the Dolls, which houses the world’s largest collection of haunted dolls.

Guinness World Records describes the island as a “vast network of canals” with small houses that contain thousands of broken, mutilated, and decaying dolls hanging from trees and bushes.

The story goes that the doll collection began in the 1950s, when a man known as Don Julian Santana Barrera moved to the island and claimed to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who had drowned in the surrounding canals three decades earlier. It’s said that the man placed the dolls around the canals to calm the spirit of the dead girl – and that to this day, the dolls come alive at night.

The world’s heaviest jack-o’-lantern weighed 2,077 pounds and was achieved in 2018.

caption The record-breaking jack-o’-lantern. source Courtesy of Guinness World Records

The world’s heaviest jack-o’-lantern was 2,077 pounds (approximately 942 kilograms), and the record was achieved on October 6, 2018 by the Cosumnes Community Services District at the 24th annual Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival in Elk Grove, California.

The massive gourd was grown by Josiah Brandt. Mike Brown, Deane Arnold, and Brandy Davis carved the lifelike face on the pumpkin.

A group of 30,050 people set a world record for being the most people to wear costume masks at the same time.

caption Spooky. source Courtesy of Guinness World Records

In May 2015, an event that was part of a conference in Ciudad de Victoria, Philippines, set a world record. At the Philippine Arena, 30,050 people wearing costume masks became the largest group of people to wear the masks in one gathering.

The record was achieved by the Alliance In Motion Global Inc., a Philippines-based group. The masks depicted smiley faces as part of the conference’s theme of happiness.

The world’s largest gathering of witches saw more than 1,607 people dressed up in pointy black hats and floor-length dresses.

caption A person dressed as a witch (not from the record-breaking event). source Paul Zinken/picture alliance via Getty Images

A 2013 event called La Bruixa d’Or in Sort, Lleida, Spain, included 1,607 people dressed as witches – which set a world record for the largest witch gathering. Appropriately, participants sported black hats and floor-length dresses and carried brooms.

The world’s largest Ouija board measured 3,158 square feet. The record was broken in October 2019.

caption The massive Ouija board. source Courtesy of the Talking Board Historical Society

Rich “Ormortis” Schreck spent a year building a massive Ouija board – called “Ouijazilla” – using 99 sheets of plywood and 20 gallons of wood stain and paint, according to UPI. The giant board also has a 400-pound planchette, or piece that slides over the letters and numbers. The record-breaking Ouija board was built in New Jersey and unveiled in Salem, Massachusetts.

The previous record was set by a team that built a Ouija board on the roof of a supposedly haunted hotel, the Grand Midway Hotel in Windber, Pennsylvania, in 2016. The board was 1,302 square feet.

At this record-setting event, 51 people were wrapped as mummies in three minutes.

caption The toilet paper mummy event. source Courtesy of Guinness World Records

At a 2015 conference in London for parenting bloggers, participants achieved a world record by wrapping 51 people as mummies in three minutes using rolls of toilet paper – beating out the previous record by one person.

The world’s largest vampire gathering consisted of 1,039 participants.

The record was achieved in Doswell, Virginia, in September 2011 at an event organized by amusement park Kings Dominion and Guinness World Records. The 1,039 participants dressed up in their best vampire-inspired garb – including capes and fangs.

Speaking of vampires, the vampire ground finch, which roams the Galapagos Islands, was dubbed the world’s most bloodthirsty bird.

caption A vampire ground finch. source Alfie Photography/Shutterstock

Guinness World Records named the vampire ground finch as the most bloodthirsty bird. The birds often use their sharp beaks to peck at wounds of other birds and animals, according to WIRED.

The world’s largest zombie gathering was the 2014 Minneapolis Zombie Pub Crawl, which included 15,458 people.

caption A scene from the Zombie Pub Crawl. source VUZA Media/YouTube

The world record for the largest zombie gathering went to the 15,458 participants of the Zombie Pub Crawl, an annual event in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The record was achieved on October 11, 2014.

A record-breaking 48 pumpkins were smashed in one minute.

caption The row of pumpkins. source Courtesy of Guinness World Records

Ronald Sarchian smashed 48 pumpkins in one minute at an Oktoberfest event in Puyallup, Washington, in October 2018.

In 2009, graduate students and mathematicians at Carleton University and the University of Ottawa created the world’s first math equation for surviving a zombie attack.

caption Participants take part at the Zombie Walk Duesseldorf along the Rheinuferpromenade on September 6, 2015 in Duesseldorf, Germany. source Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

In January 2009, groups from the two Ottawa, Canada, universities published the world’s first mathematical investigation of the zombie. They calculated that if a zombie epidemic were to break out in a city of 500,000 people, zombies will outnumber the living in about three days.

The highest-grossing movie involving “ghosts or hauntings” is “The Sixth Sense,” which had a gross profit of nearly $673 million.

caption A scene from “The Sixth Sense.” source Disney

The record-breaking ghosts or hauntings film stars Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment. According to IMDb, “The Sixth Sense” had a cumulative worldwide gross amount of nearly $673 million after it came out in 1999.

The world’s heaviest pumpkin weighed a whopping 2,624 pounds.

caption Mathias Willemijns with the winning pumpkin. source THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP/Getty Images

The world’s heaviest pumpkin weighed 2,624.6 pounds (1,190.49 kilograms). The record-breaking gourd was grown by Mathias Willemijns of Belgium and achieved the world record title in Ludwigsburg, Germany, in October 2016, from the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth (GPC).

The largest gathering of people dressed as ghosts included 560 participants.

caption The giant ghoul gathering. source Courtesy of Guinness World Records

At Mercy School Mounthawk in Tralee, Ireland, 560 people dressed up as ghosts to break the world record for the largest ghost gathering. The record was achieved on March 24, 2017.

The loudest scream by one person was 129 decibels.

caption The world’s loudest scream likely required ear plugs. source Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The record-breaking shriek was achieved by Jill Drake, whose scream was measured at a Halloween event in the Millennium Dome in London in October 2000.