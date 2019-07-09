23 of the wildest Guinness World Records set in 2019

caption This art installation in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, was made from 168,037 plastic straws. source Thanh Nguyen/Getty Images

Whether it’s building the world’s largest snow maze or solving a Rubik’s cube while blindfolded, some attempts to set Guinness World Records require extensive planning and, depending on the task, large teams of participants.

Other world records, on the other hand, stem from outstanding circumstances and accomplishments, like being the oldest-living person, or the moment when a photo of an egg broke a record by surpassing Kylie Jenner’s millions of Instagram likes.

Keep reading to discover some of the most wild, outrageous, and amazing world records set in 2019.

As many as 633 Florida scuba divers broke a record for the world’s largest ocean cleanup event.

caption Photos from the world’s largest ocean cleanup that took place in Deerfield Beach, Florida. source Courtesy ©Project AWARE – Jack Fishman

On June 15, 633 scuba-divers at Florida’s Deerfield Beach participated in the world’s largest ocean dive cleanup, according to a press release from Project AWARE, a nonprofit organization that supported the event. At the cleanup, 3200 lbs. of fishing gear was used, and divers removed more than 9,000 pieces of marine debris from the ocean.

Two New York City museums created the world’s longest feather boa in honor of WorldPride.

caption Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! and Madame Tussauds teamed up to break the Guinness World Records title for the longest feather boa in June. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York

In honor of Pride Month, on June 19, Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! and Madame Tussauds Attractions teamed up to create “Boa Boulevard,” a 1.2-mile feather boa that stretched between 7th and 8th Avenue on 42nd Street in New York City.

The multi-colored boa was announced the world’s longest feather boa by Guinness World Records.

A 116-year-old woman, Kane Tanaka, became the world’s oldest-living person.

caption 116-year-old Japanese woman Kane Tanaka holds a Guinness World Records certificate naming her the world’s oldest person living during a ceremony in Fukuoka, Japan. source Courtesy of Guinness World Records

Kane Tanaka of Japan was confirmed as the world’s oldest living person in March when she was 116 years, 66 days old on March 9. She was born in 1903, the same year the Wright brothers successfully put an airplane into flight.

A display of 36,440 LEGO “Star Wars” minifigures broke a world record.

LEGO Group set a Guinness World Record on April 11 by creating the largest display of LEGO “Star Wars” minifigures. There were 36,440 Stormtrooper figurines in the final display, which took 12 people 38 hours to build, according ot the Guinness World Records website.

A Canadian artist created the world’s largest supported sculpture made from drinking straws.

caption Artist Von Wong’s vision was to create a “parting of the plastic seas.” source Thanh Nguyen/Getty Images

The stunning art installation in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, used 168,037 straws and was 10-feet tall. The art piece was created to raise awareness about the dangers of single-use plastics.

The creator, Canadian artist Von Wong, collected straws from Starbucks and cleanup groups around Vietnam. On January 22, the sculpture officially broke the Guinness World Record for the largest supported drinking straw sculpture.

This photo of an egg became the most-liked photo on Instagram, surpassing a previous record set by Kylie Jenner.

caption The world record egg. source Serghei Platanov/Shutterstock

In January, a photo of an egg became the world’s most-liked picture on Instagram with more than 30.5 million likes, surpassing Kylie Jenner’s previous world-record photo of her daughter, Stormi, which had 18 million likes. The egg picture was posted on an Instagram account called @world_record_egg.

The fastest time to gain 1 million followers on Instagram was achieved by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Sussex Royal account.

The @SussexRoyal Instagram account – made by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex – reached 1 million followers within a record-breaking five hours and 45 minutes of its creation on April 2.

A UK woman set the world record for having the largest feet of any living female.

caption “Trying to find shoes that fit is pretty much impossible,” Julie Felton (not pictured) said in a video from Guinness World Records. source Tropical Studio/Shutterstock

45-year-old Julie Felton of the UK set a world record for having the largest feet of any living female. Felton’s shoe size is a US men’s 15.5, or 49.5 in Europe, according to Guinness World Records. The record was confirmed in April.

A barista made 420 cappuccinos in one hour, or seven every minute.

caption A caffeine-lover’s dream. source Steffi Loos/Getty Images

Liza Thomas, a barista in Queensland, Australia, prepared 420 cappuccinos in one hour. Thomas followed Guinness World Records guidelines by using a coffee machine that was commercially available and that had a maximum of four espresso shots being prepared at one time. Thomas’ world record was made public in April 2019.

An Australian man solved a Rubik’s cube blindfolded in 16.22 seconds.

caption Jack Cai (not pictured) set the record on April 6, 2019. source ELSON ALMEIDA/AFP/Getty Images

Jack Cai of Australia set a record for the fastest time to solve a Rubik’s Cube blindfolded with a time of 16.22 seconds on April 6. Cai broke the old record by 0.33 seconds, according to Guinness World Records.

More than 4,500 women performed the world’s largest traditional Konyak folk dance.

caption The record attempt was organized by the Konyak Union from the Mon District in the Indian State of Nagaland. source Caisii Mao/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On April 5, 4,687 women from 130 villages in India joined hands and performed the world’s largest simultaneous Konyak folk dance. The visually amazing, synchronized routine is documented in this YouTube video from Guinness World Records.

A competitive eater set a record for the fastest time to eat a burrito.

caption The previous record was 50 seconds, Shutkever said in her video. source Hollis Johnson

Competitive eater Leah Shutkever from Birmingham, UK, finished a burrito in 44.20 seconds in May. In her YouTube video, Shutkever documents her record-breaking burrito experience.

An Australian chef made a pizza with 154 types of cheese, snagging a world record for the pizza with the most varieties of cheese.

caption The previous record was a pizza with 111 types of cheese. source Mladen Kostic/Shutterstock

Johnny Di Francesco, a chef at 400 Gradi restaurant in Melbourne, Australia, crafted a pizza made with 154 types of cheeses.

“The cheeses included the likes of gorgonzola, pecorino, Taleggio, aged cheddar, gouda and of course, many more!” Di Francessco was quoted in the Guinness World Records official news release.

A corn maze company in Canada created the world’s largest snow maze.

caption Imagine getting lost in this freezing maze. source STR/AFP/Getty Images

The 2,789.11-square-meter (or 30,021-square-foot) snow maze beat a 2015 record by more than 1,000 square meters, according to CBC.

A man removed 70 socks from other people’s feet in one minute while blindfolded.

caption David Rush also holds a Guinness World Record for holding 100 lit candles in his mouth. source Shutterstock

On January 29, David Rush, an American, broke a Guinness World Record for removing 70 socks in one minute. Rush documented the event in a YouTube video where he’s shown pulling socks off the feet of rows of people at a convention in Athens, Greece.

Chefs in Italy baked the world’s longest tiramisu, which was almost 900 feet long.

caption The chefs used 50,000 ladyfingers for the record-breaking tiramisu. source MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

In March, a team of 30 pastry chefs and countless volunteers from the Galbani Santa Lucia cooking school in Milan, Italy, baked the world’s longest tiramisu. The finished product was 897 feet and 3 inches (or 273.50 meters). After the attempt, the massive dessert was donated to a children’s hospital, according to the Guinness World Records report.

A longhorn in Alabama broke two world records for its oversized horns.

caption The longhorn broke two records with its horns that span wider than the Statue of Liberty’s face, according to Guinness World Records. source Courtesy of Guinness World Records

A Texas longhorn from Alabama named Poncho Via has massive horns that span 10 feet, 7.4 inches (or 323.74 centimeters). That’s more than twice the width of a concert grand piano, according to Guinness World Records. In May, Poncho Via the longhorn broke two records: the largest horn spread on a living steer, and the largest horn on a steer (living or alive).

Organizations in Mexico built the world’s largest teddy bear, which weighed more than 8,000 pounds.

caption The world’s largest teddy bear. source MARIO VAZQUEZ/Getty Images

On April 28, the world’s largest teddy bear was constructed by organizations in Xonacatlán, Mexico, in honor of the country’s national day for children. The teddy bear is 63 feet, 8 inches long (19.41 meters) and weighs more than 4 tons, or 8,000 lbs.

The world’s largest dim sum meal had 3,100 individual pieces of dim sum.

caption With 3,100 pieces of dim sum and 764 participants, each person could’ve eaten about four pieces of dim sum. source Deb Lindsey/Getty Images

The world’s largest dim sum meal was served in February 2019 in Sydney, Australia, when 764 people indulged in dim sum from the Sydney Lunar Festival in honor of the Year of the Pig. Chefs from a local food truck cooked 3,100 individual pieces of pork, chicken, and vegetable dim sum.

More than 2,000 people set a record by linking arms while giving a toast.

caption A Guinness World Records adjudicator at the wine-toasting event in Haidong, Qinghai, China. source TPG/Contributor/Getty Images

As many as 2,020 people linked arms while toasting in Haidong, Qinghai, China, on March 10. During the toast, the participants stood in the shape of a sunflower that symbolized their multicultural community.

Volunteers in India constructed the world’s largest cupcake tower made out of 18,818 cupcakes.

caption According to Guinness World Records, all food-related record attempts are required to not waste any food, so all 18,818 cupcakes (not pictured) were donated to non-governmental organizations. source Cate Gillon/Getty Images

In January, after 42 hours of non-stop baking and icing, a team in India set a Guinness World Record for constructing the tallest cupcake tower at 41 feet, 8 inches high. The tower had 18,818 cupcakes, and all the cake batter was mixed using eight mixers.

The world’s largest alpaca parade had 1,048 alpacas.

caption There were two species of alpacas at the parade (not pictured): Huacaya and Suri, according to Guinness World Records. source Sebastian Willnow/picture alliance via Getty Images

In Juliaca, Puno, Peru, on June 14, 1,048 alpacas were grouped together for the world’s largest alpaca parade. The parade was celebrating the 58th anniversary of an agricultural organization called Feria de Ganadería y Agricultura del Sur.

The most accurate value of pi was calculated on Pi Day in 2019.

caption According to Guinness World Records, Rajveer Meena of India holds the world record for reciting the most decimal places of pi while blindfolded In 2015. Meena recited 70,000 digits over the course of almost 10 hours. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Emma Haruka Iwao, who works as a developer for Google Cloud in Japan, calculated the most accurate value of pi: 31,415,926,535,897. Both Emma Haruka Iwao and Google LLC are credited with breaking this record, which was purposely attempted on Pi Day, or March 14.