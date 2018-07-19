Check out Gulfstream’s next generation $58 million G600 private jet

caption The Gulfstream G600 prototype on show at 2018 Farnborough International Airshow hooked up to ground power and air conditioning. source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The Gulfstream G500 and G600 represent Gulfstream’s next generation of private jets.

The G500 and G600 are designed to deliver superior room, comfort, technology, range, and performance than previous-generation Gulfstream jets in the same price range.

The G500 is listed at $45.5 million while the larger G600 costs $57.9 million.

Both planes are scheduled to center service sometime this year.

Here’s a guided tour of the Gulfstream G600.

FARNBOROUGH, UK – Even in the crush of aviation madness that is the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow, Gulfstream and the fleet of private jets stand out from the crowd. Perhaps this is my Georgia roots talking, but the big jets from Savannah always had that special something about them.

At Farnborough, the biennial mid-summer get together of aviation notables, Gulfstream brought their whole crew. Parked outside of its stylish chalet was a quartet of jets ranging from the “entry-level” $24.5 million G280 to the stunning $70.15 million G650ER.

But what really caught my eye was the new G500 and G600. The two planes represent the next generation of Gulfstream private jets.

“What the G500 and G600 deliver and bring to the market is really a new equation,” Gulfstream senior vice president of worldwide sales, Scott Neal, told Business Insider at Farnborough.

The G500 and G600 are poised to deliver superior room, comfort, technology, range, and performance than previous-generation Gulfstream jets in the same price range, Neal told us.

The dynamic duo was unveiled to the public in the fall of 2014. The G500 took to the air first in mid-2015 while the G500 made its maiden flight in late 2016. Both aircraft are expected to be certified to enter service sometime later this year.

At $45.5 million, the G500 is the smaller and the cheaper of the two. It’s designed for customers who don’t require the ultra-long-range capabilities of the G600.

I got the chance to take a guided tour of the $57.9 million G600 at the Farnborough Airshow. Check it out.

Voila! Here’s the Gulfstream G600 parked next to the G280.

It’s 96-feet long, 25 feet tall, with a 94-foot wingspan. The G500 is a bit smaller at 91-feet long.

The first thing you notice is the fact that it looks a lot larger in person than it does in pictures.

Let’s take a look inside!

Step in and you’re immediately met with a barrage of rich leathers and fine wood veneers. The cabin is 45-feet-long and nearly six and a half feet tall. The G600 can hold as many as 19 passengers.

Since the G600 is designed for long intercontinental flights, there’s a private rest compartment for the pilots. It features a plush reclining seat and…

… a large entertainment screen.

Next up is the plane’s galley complete with stone counter tops.

In front of the entryway and galley are equipped with stone flooring as well.

First up is a quartet of captains chairs.

At the front of the cabin is a large entertainment screen. The plane is equipped with a complete in-flight entertainment system including high-speed Wifi.

The plane’s interior can be controlled by touchscreens hidden behind sliding wood panels. There are also buttons to control the plane’s electric sunshade.

Here’s a look out one of Gulfstream’s signature oval windows

Here’s a perfect place for a mid-flight meal.

Opposite the dining area is a large entertainment screen that neatly folds into the cabinetry.

Mirrored bulkheads make the cabin feel even more spacious.

Near the rear of the cabin is a large divan that can be converted into sleeping quarters.

Opposite the divan is another pair of captains chairs.

Behind the passenger cabin is a bathroom complete with…

…a toilet. There also a second bathroom at the front of the plane.

Behind the bathroom is a cargo compartment.

At the front of the plane is a state-of-the-art glass cockpit. It’s equipped with the new Gulfstream Symmetry Flight Deck. It features 10 touchscreen information screens and updated user interfaces.

The G500 and G600 are the first two civilian planes in the world to have active sidestick technology which allows both pilots to detect their counterpart’s control inputs.

Power for the G600 comes from a pair of Pratt & Whitney Canada PW815GA turbofan engines each producing 15,680 pounds of torque. The powerful engines help make it one of the fastest private jets in the world with a top speed of 0.925 Mach.

The G600 has a maximum range of nearly 7,500 miles which means it can fly non-stop between London and Tokyo or New York and Beijing.