Licensed gun shops will be allowed to sell firearms as essential businesses in parking lots and drive-thru windows

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) added gun stores, shooting ranges, and weapons manufacturers to its list of essential businesses, allowing them to remain open amid the pandemic.

On Friday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) offered further guidance on gun retailer operations.

Federally licensed firearms businesses can sell guns through drive-up windows, stands in their parking lots, or on other parts of their property.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

While millions of non-essential businesses have closed their doors under varying stay-at-home orders across the country, federally licensed firearms businesses will still be allowed to sell gun products through drive-up windows or temporary booths in their parking lots.

On Friday, ATF offered further guidance on gun retailer operations after receiving inquiries from industry members about the legality of conduct transactions outside their brick and mortar stores, CNN first reported.

According to an April 10 memo, the ATF said federally licensed firearms businesses would be allowed to carry out various transactions in certain settings including a drive-up or walk-up window, a temporary stand in a parking lot on the business’ property, or a nearby space not on the business property.

The inquiries about the legality of selling guns outside come after a surge in gun and ammunition sales from panicked Americans worried about their safety in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. Some feared being robbed in their residences in the midst of various stay-at-home orders.

As some packed into grocery stores to stock up on toilet paper and water bottles before they ran out, other Americans feared a shortage of gun supplies. Gun owners – both new and old – stood in lengthy lines wrapping around firearms stores across California in early March, USA Today reported.

“People are scared,” Drew Plotkin of Los Angeles told USA Today. “There’s a lot of panic in the world and people want to be protected for the worst-case scenario.”

With long-lines and crowded gun stores, gun retailers began to make inquiries about the possibility of taking their operations outside to the ATF.

The sky-rocketing firearm sales were later confirmed by data from the FBI. The AP reported in early April that background checks required to purchase a firearm skyrocketed with 3.7 million background checks done completed in March -the highest number done in a single month since 1998.

Previously, on March 28, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) under the Department of Homeland Security added gun stores, shooting ranges, and weapons manufacturers to its list of essential businesses, joining hospitals, pharmacies, and grocery stores allowed to remain open amid the pandemic.

The decision to allow gun specialty stores to remain open in the midst of the US outbreak drew both praise and ire, sparking heated debates whether guns were “essential” in the midst of a national health crisis. CISA said that its list is not a national mandate, but should be used as guidance for local and state governments when making their own essential business lists.

The agency’s website also says that the list can be used as an advisory while local governments “work to protect their communities while ensuring continuity of functions critical to public health and safety, as well as economic and national security” during the pandemic.