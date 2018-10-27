At least 4 dead after gunman opens fire at Pittsburgh synagogue

source Screenshot via CNN

At least four people were confirmed dead Saturday morning after a gunman opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Police responded to reports of an active shooter during a prayer service at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue, where local media reported people were still barricaded inside.

Officials confirmed a suspect was in custody after “multiple casualties” inside the synagogue in addition to 3 officers who were shot.

Police responded to the active shooter in Pittsbugh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, reportedly fielding calls from people barricaded inside the building before they were forced to use their cars as shields as they confronted the gunman.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were also reportedly responding to the scene.

Pittsbugh Public Safety officials confirmed the situation in a 9:34 AM tweet and urged residents to avoid the area.

ALERT: There is an active shooter in the area of WILKINS and Shady. Avoid the area. More info will be released when it is available. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 27, 2018

President Donald Trump tweeted that he was watching the events unfold.

Pittsburgh Magazine described Squirrel Hill as “the unequivocal center of Pittsburgh’s Jewish population” that has been home to Jewish families and communities for nearly a century.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.