Inside Gusto’s brand-new San Francisco headquarters, where employees work on living room furniture and take off their shoes at the door

By
Melia Robinson, Katie Canales, Business Insider US
-
Gusto has a no-shoes policy inside its new headquarters in San Francisco.

caption
Gusto has a no-shoes policy inside its new headquarters in San Francisco.
source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

Gusto’s founding is a classic Silicon Valley tale.

In 2011, Joshua Reeves and a few techie friends launched the company out of a house in Palo Alto, where the founders had access to top coding talent and proximity to the most powerful VC firms in America.

That’s where the startup stereotype ends for Gusto, a billion-dollar enterprise that makes human resources software for small businesses.

Reeves takes pride in helping small businesses do great work, but he also wanted Gusto to be a great place to work. It’s avoided the reckoning on fratty company culture by providing a homey environment, transparency in the way they work, and “ridiculously generous” benefits. Fortune magazine named Gusto one of the 100 best workplaces for millennials, and employees write glowing reviews on Glassdoor.

The company opened a new headquarters in the once industrial, now ultra hipster Dogpatch neighborhood of San Francisco earlier this year. We took a look inside.

Welcome to Gusto. It’s inside a former Union Iron Works machine shop, a high-ceilinged building that survived the 1906 earthquake.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

When you walk inside, the receptionist invites you to remove your shoes and store them in a cubby. Gusto socks may be provided.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

Gusto has had a no-shoes policy since the company was founded in a home. Reeves was raised to take his shoes off at the door.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

When the company graduated to a proper office, the founders kept the no-shoes policy. Reeves said it makes the office feel like home.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

The new-new office in San Francisco has one central room, which Gusto employees — or “gusties” — refer to as the living room.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

It holds 275 workers, with room for more gusties.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

Gusto preserved as much of the original architecture as it could, including the pipes and beams and old gantry cranes overhead.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

Desks are mixed among couches, area rugs, poufs, and coffee tables — “stuff you would see in a living room,” Reeves said.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

We saw employees sporting socks, slippers, and bare feet.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

These tiger paw slippers took the prize for best footwear.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

Employees have the flexibility to work from wherever they want.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

Everyone has an assigned desk, but Reeves. The CEO switches desks at least once a month so he can get to know the different teams better.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

He also rotates through the company’s office in Denver once a month so satellite employees can get face time with the boss.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

Comfort is key. “When their parents are in town, we would love colleagues to bring their families over for lunch,” Reeves said.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

And Gusto does not skimp on food. Employees have free snacks, lunch, and dinner on weekdays. The food looked pretty healthy.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

The cafeteria space doubles as meeting space, where all 275 employees can come together for company updates.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

Gusties pitched in to paint the mural on the far wall. It shows the many types of small businesses that Gusto proudly serves.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

The conference room names pay tribute to customers, as well.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

Employees must have been hungry during a brainstorming meeting to name the rooms, because most of them are food-themed.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

The company offers some insanely good benefits.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

Gusto pays for the cost of commuting, offers unlimited vacation time, and covers fertility benefits such as egg-freezing and IVF.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

Each employee gets a free flight to anywhere in the world on their one-year work anniversary. It’s called the “golden ticket” perk.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

Gusties hold regular meditation sessions in the wellness room.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

And they’re welcome to use whichever bathroom feels most comfortable.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

The floors are heated, according to Gusto, though we couldn’t tell the difference.

Gusto has a no-shoes policy inside its new headquarters in San Francisco.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

The company plans to stay here at least 10 years. Eventually, it will outgrow the “living room” and lease more office space nearby.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

Gusto shares the building with Uber, which is ironic given the ride-hailing company’s bad reputation for company culture and HR.

caption
A glimpse inside Uber’s office from behind the glass door.
source
Katie Canales/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider and Business Insider

Maybe Gusto can help.

source
Katie Canales/Business Insider