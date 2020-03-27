This man successfully asked out his neighbor via drone during quarantine: ‘I was just attracted to her energy’

caption Two Brooklyn singles found each other during quarantine. source Jeremy Cohen/TikTok

A Brooklyn-based photographer asked out his neighbor via drone, after seeing her dance on her rooftop.

They started texting, and eventually used FaceTime for a romantic rooftop date from their own rooftops, in adherence with social distancing guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The new couple finally met face-to-face for a second date – with a clever twist.

The girl next door is a romantic comedy trope as old as time. But two Brooklyn, New York, singles are experiencing the real-life love story with some extremely modern twists.

Jeremy Cohen, a freelance photographer, noticed a woman dancing on her rooftop. He wanted to ask her out, but New York City residents have been attempting to socially distance to slow the spread of COVID-19, as the city has become an epicenter of the virus in the US. So he got creative, and flew a drone to her roof with his number attached.

Spoiler: It worked.

Cohen shared the whole story of the meet-cute with his social media followers on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram. “I can’t believe this actually worked and yes this is a real story,” Cohen, 28, wrote in his tweet on March 22, which has nearly six million views as of Friday afternoon.

The accompanying video documents what happened next. “Flirting was normally daunting for me, but since I’ve been quarantining in my apartment for a week now, I was craving some social interaction,” Cohen said in a voiceover. “2020 has been off to a terrible start, but I still needed to shoot my shot.”

Jeremy Cohen asked out his neighbor by sending his number atop a drone.

In an interview with Insider, Cohen explained that he’d been spending a lot of time on his own roof for a photography project of New Yorkers hanging out atop their buildings. “I’ve been working on a photo series where I document people on their roofs because, during this time, a lot of people are going up to their roofs way more frequently than they have before,” he said.

But one woman across the street stopped him in his tracks. “It was the first time I saw someone dancing on the roof,” he said. “She just kept dancing and I was just attracted to her energy.”

Soon after sending over the drone with his cell phone number attached, he received a text message from his mystery woman, Tori Cignarella.

Cohen worked with Cignarella’s roommate to set up a romantic FaceTime date with a surprise.

The pair had been texting for a couple of days when Cohen asked if they could try to go on a date. But because all New York City restaurants and bars are closed (except for takeout), the options were limited. A big fan of the “Five Love Languages” book, Cohen said his romantic ways led him to what came next.

Cohen told Cignarella he wanted to surprise her, so he asked for her roommate’s number. Secretly, Cohen coordinated with the roommate to prepare a rooftop dinner date, complete with a bottle of wine. “It’s very Gen Z – I Venmo’ed her roommate for everything she did, because cause I wanted to treat her to dinner,” he said.

He told Cignarella to head to her rooftop at 5 p.m. “She came up, and then we both enjoyed our dinners together from roof to roof while we FaceTimed,” he said.

Finally, they got to meet up-close. (Kind of.)

The couple finally met face-to-face, with a special trick made to keep them both safe amid the virus. The two met up for a walk, while Cohen was inside a giant inflatable bubble. Cignarella wore plastic gloves and Cohen had a bouquet of flowers in his hand, and the two walked down the streets of Brooklyn, side by side.

In an Instagram post on Friday all about their unique bubble date, Cohen wrote that “just because we have to socially distance doesn’t mean we have to be socially distant.” He said he hopes his posts can serve as a reminder of this message. “We have these barriers up now, and we can’t get close to each other physically,” he said. “But we have all this technology we can utilize now to still stay so closely in touch.”

Cohen said he learned his romantic ways from his mom, and he hopes to go on a proper date with Cignarella one day.

Cohen calls himself a “romantic” person, and said he learned the power of grand gestures from his mother, Eva Grayzel, a stage four cancer survivor. “She just taught me everything about how to be kind and love other people,” he said.

As for his relationship with Cignarella, there’s likely more to come. Cohen said they’re still talking to each other. “She’s just a very kind person and cute. So we’ll see where it goes,” he said. “If this doesn’t work out, which also is a possibility, I’m sure we will be close in some way, just because she’s so cool and chill, and we’ve had this crazy experience together.”