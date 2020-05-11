Guy Fieri has helped raise more than $22 million for unemployed restaurant workers across the US

caption Guy Fieri is known for his frosted, spiked hairdo and his influence on the restaurant industry. source Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Guy Fieri teamed up with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation to raise money for unemployed restaurant workers.

Fieri spoke with Insider on April 3 about the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, saying it’s just one of many ways people can help out-of-work people in the industry.

The fund has raised more than $22 million so far and has accepted more than 60,000 applications for $500 grants.

The Restaurant Employee Relief Fund is not currently accepting new applications.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Guy Fieri, celebrity chef and restaurateur, partnered with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation to build the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. Through the fund, restaurant industry workers who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic have been able to apply to receive a one-time grant of $500 as of April 2.

In its first 10 days, the fund had raised more than $10 million. Now, it’s surging past the $22 million mark.

The “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” host spoke to Insider on April 3 about the relief fund.

“This industry is hurting bad,” Fieri said. “We’ve got tens of thousands of restaurants that are closed. We’ve got restaurants that aren’t going to recover and aren’t going to come back.”

He told Insider that so many people went to the website leading up to launch day that it actually crashed. “It just shows how much need there is,” Fieri said.

A representative from the NRAEF told Insider that after receiving more than 60,000 applications, the fund has paused on accepting new ones. As of May 11, they have awarded more than one-third of the applications submitted.

Fieri has been working to promote donations to the fund through social-media events like the May 15 nacho showdown he’ll host on Food Network’s Facebook Live with actor Bill Murray.

“I hope everybody digs deep and finds a way to benefit these people that need support,” Fieri told Insider.

caption John Krasinski (right) told Fieri (left) about a $3 million donation. source “Some Good News”/YouTube

In addition to lobbying for donations from the public, there are some big names that have donated millions as well. John Krasinski announced on his YouTube show “Some Good News” that PepsiCo. donated $3 million to the fund. Fieri was visibly stunned when he heard the news.

“I think that nobody expected out of any of the pandemics, epidemics, situations that we’ve faced in this country were we ever going to be faced with our restaurants being closed,” Fieri told Insider. “I mean that’s barbaric! Our watering holes, our coffee shops, you think, ‘Those will stick around through the end of time,’ and here we are … it’s all gone.”

While he’s been promoting the RERF, Fieri said there are tons of ways people can donate to their local restaurants and hospitality businesses.

“Anything we’re doing is great: Buying gift cards, making donations, doing takeout, doing delivery,” he said. “Anything and everything.”

“Restaurants have been serving us for so long,” Fieri added. “Now is a chance for us to serve them.”