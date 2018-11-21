Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton just released a romantic music video together — here’s a timeline of their love story

caption Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton often collaborate with their music. source JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Music industry superstars Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton met on the set of “The Voice.” And while they may have battled it out for talent in front of the cameras, behind the scenes there was something special brewing.

Their relationship evolved before our eyes, eventually blossoming into a full-fledged Hollywood romance. “If you had told me that that’s who I’m gonna end up with, I would have thought you were crazy. But she became my closest ally,” Shelton told Rolling Stone about Stefani in a June 2016 interview.

Here’s a timeline of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship.

April 2014: Gwen joined “The Voice.”

caption Stefani joined “The Voice” in 2014. source Jason Merritt/GettyImages

On April 29, 2014, NBC confirmed that Gwen Stefani would join the cast of “The Voice” as a judge alongside Adam Levine, Pharrell Williams, and Blake Shelton. Stefani would be replacing Christina Aguilera, who took time off from the show because she was expecting her second child.

July 2015: Blake and Miranda Lambert filed for divorce.

caption Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert divorced after four years of marriage. source Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

For years, Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert firmly denounced tabloid allegations of marital trouble and infidelity, proclaiming that their love was stronger than ever. But on July 20, 2015, TMZ broke the news that the pair had divorced after four years of marriage.

The couple released a statement to the Associated Press: “This is not the future we envisioned. And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends, and colleagues. Therefore we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter.”

August 2015: Gwen’s marriage ended.

caption Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale divorce after 13 years of marriage. source Getty Images Entertainment/Angela Weiss

One month later, on August 5, 2015, TMZ broke the news that Stefani had filed for divorce from her husband, musician Gavin Rossdale after 13 years of marriage.

In a joint statement, the pair wrote, “While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment.”

The couple has three sons together: Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

October 2015: The two raised eyebrows with a joint performance.

caption The pair sang Drake’s “Hotline Bling.” source NBC

Both newly single, Shelton and Stefani appeared on an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” on October 27, 2015. The pair performed a duet of Drake’s “Hotline Bling” that left the audience wondering if the two were more than just colleagues.

November 2015: E! News reported that the couple was dating.

caption The pair went to a baseball game just two months later. source Christian Petersen/GettyImages

Despite Blake’s curly blonde wig, E! News was able to confirm that he and Stefani actually were a little closer than friends – even though the two had been trying to suggest otherwise.

The network released exclusive photos of the pair displaying some serious PDA at Maroon 5’s Halloween party in Studio City, California. The two had been spotted together at two other parties that weekend as well.

November 2015: The couple became official.

caption The couple was official. source Larry Busacca/GettyImages

In an interview for “On Air With Ryan Seacrest,” he confronted Stefani about the mushy Halloween pics. Stefani wouldn’t admit to being in a relationship with Shelton, but told Seacrest that she “thinks he’s hot.”

Reps for Blake Shelton confirmed to E! News what the rest of the world had already been suspecting for months – the country star and former No Doubt frontwoman were officially an item.

February 2016: The couple made their first red carpet appearance.

caption Stefani donned a red dress in their first red carpet appearance together. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Shelton and Stefani made their red carpet debut as a couple at a Vanity Fair Oscar after party. The pair posed hand in hand while Stefani wowed in a sheer, red. Yanina Couture gown. Shelton wore jeans and boots.

May 2016: The couple made music together.

caption Stefani and Shelton wrote “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” together. source NBC

Stefani and Shelton debuted their romantic duet “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” on an episode of “The Voice.”

The pair co-wrote the song which is featured on Shelton’s album, “If I’m Honest.” According to Billboard, the song came together after he sent Stefani a voice memo of an early draft and asked her to help him finish it.

June 2016: Blake credited Gwen with “saving his life.”

caption Shelton said of Stefani, “she’s all I care about.” source Emma McIntyre/Stringer/Getty Images

In the June 2016 Billboard cover story, Shelton opened up about how Gwen “saved his life,” after his divorce from Miranda Lambert. In the interview, Shelton talked about how Gwen’s support helped him through a difficult time.

“It went from checking in on each other once a week through email … to ‘Hey here’s my phone number if you ever want to text.’ Next thing I know, I wake up and she’s all I care about and I’m wondering if she feels the same about me,” Shelton said.

December 2017: Gwen and Blake got into the holiday spirit.

caption They performed a romantic Christmas song. source NBC

Blake and Gwen had no problem getting into the holiday spirit with a special performance on “The Voice,” of “You Make it Feel Like Christmas,” a song they co-wrote.

“I never thought I’d find a love like this. But I found forever in that very first kiss. I wanna thank you, baby. You make it feel like Christmas.”

June 2018: The couple showed their love on Twitter.

caption Blake fully supported Gwen’s Las Vegas residency. source Ethan Miller/GettyImages

Blake Shelton was on hand in Las Vegas while Gwen Stefani rehearsed for her live show.

On June 14, Shelton tweeted, “Setting here watching @gwenstefani rehearsals it continues to shock me the amount of GIANT hits this girl has written … I highly recommend ya’ll catch her Vegas show if you can get tickets!!!”

Later that day, Stefani responded, “OMG just seeing this now!! I love you! #Bestboyfriendever #favoriteperson.”

July 2018: Blake made it clear he’s Gwen’s #1 fan.

caption The couple is still going strong. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On June 27, Stefani opened her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater, and apparently, her beau is one of her biggest fans.

On July 2, Shelton tweeted, “So far @gwenstefani has performed 3 shows in Las Vegas. I have been to 3… #stalker.” Stefani’s show will run through mid-March of 2019.

November 2018: The pair released a romantic music video.

caption They recorded a song together. source YouTube/GwenStefaniVEVO

On November 20, Gwen Stefani released a new music video featuring Blake Shelton. The couple first performed the holiday song that they co-wrote together on “The Voice” in 2017.

The romantic, holiday-themed “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” music video features the couple as they engage in typical holiday activities, like buying a tree and building snowmen.

