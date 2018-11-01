10 things Gwen Stefani does to make 49 look like 29

caption Gwen Stefani has learned some tips and tricks of how to look young. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It’s safe to say that Gwen Stefani is a beauty icon. The Grammy Award-winning singer and reality TV star captivates fans across the globe with her talent and apparently ageless visage.

Here are a few things Gwen Stefani has credited with allowing her to look so young.

She’s serious about sun protection.

caption Stefani has been proactive about avoiding the sun since a young age. source TanyaRozhnovskaya/Shutterstock

Even though she grew up in California, Stefani told Elle that she was proactive about avoiding the sun once she hit her twenties.

“Later in life, you’re like ‘What is that?!’ and it turns out it’s from the sun and you’re like, ‘Oh why did I do that to myself?'” she remarked.

Gwen Stefani is living proof that protecting your skin from the sun’s rays is a crucial part of preserving your complexion.

She pays special attention to her hair.

caption Stefani washes her hair with “soft water.” source Pool/Getty Images

“I really do take care of my hair, even more than my face. Because you have to if you’re a blonde,” she shared with Vogue.

Stefani revealed that she prefers using only soft water to wash her hair. She even had her boyfriend, country music star Blake Shelton, install a water-softening system at his Oklahoma ranch.

Stefani knows the power of good lighting.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Stefani revealed that she thinks lighting has a huge impact on your makeup and overall look.

Stefani explained that she believed the sunlight in the UK made her makeup look different than it normally did in Los Angeles.

“That’s why I’m always up for trying something different and changing my look,” she told Cosmo.

She focuses on staying spiritually fit.

caption A big part of her fitness is “spiritual exercise.” source Getty

Gwen Stefani insists that part of her fitness philosophy is focusing on “spiritual exercise.”

“I used to do a lot of fitness and physical exercise, which I still think is really important, but spiritual exercise is the one thing that really got me to where I’m at,” she told Elle.

Stefani is a big believer in letting your skin breath.

caption She said she takes a break from makeup. source Jason Merritt/GettyImages

Stefani has definitely mastered the art of looking fresh-faced at all times, but the pop queen is also a fan of actually giving your complexion a break from makeup.

“The one thing that I have really changed is trying to get all the makeup off,” she related to Elle. “The key is to keep [your face] clean at night. Let your face breath (because I really don’t let it breathe at any other time).”

She uses bold lipstick to keep her look exciting.

caption Stefani likes to mix it up with her lip color. source Getty

Gwen Stefani is the global brand ambassador for Revlon, so it’s no surprise that she’s usually seen sporting one of their bold lipstick shades.

However, the singer shared with Cosmopolitan that she doesn’t just stick to one color: “everyone my whole entire life has always asked me, ‘what color red do you wear?’ Well, I don’t wear one color red you know. I love to mix it up. I love to experiment.”

She relies on a sweat-proof foundation.

caption She uses tried and true products. source Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for LOS ANGELES LGBT CENTER

One of Stefani’s secrets to looking flawless all the time is apparently her use of sweat-proof foundation.

“When you’re on stage you sweat and that’s one of your big worries. You want to be emotional and connect with your audience, rather than worrying about your makeup,” she shared with Cosmopolitan.

Finding a foundation that won’t budge even under the sweatiest conditions would certainly help anyone keep their cool in the spotlight.

Stefani credits her agelessness to falling in love.

caption Stefani said love lets her look so great. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In a segment of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” called “Carpool Karaoke,” Stefani admitted that the secret to her age-defying looks is actually falling in love.

“What happened was, my life blew up. After that, I kind of started falling in love,” Gwen explained. “Then I wrote a whole record about that. That’s what the facelift is, I think!”

Of course, Stefani is speaking about her romance with Blake Shelton. It’s reported that much of her new album “This Is What the Truth Feels Like” is about her relationship with Shelton.

Stefani said she loves exploring new makeup trends and techniques.

Though some people tend to put one or two makeup looks on repeat, Gwen Stefani keeps her appearance fresh by playing with different makeup trends and styles.

“I’ve loved makeup since I can remember,” she told Vogue in an interview. “What I’m always trying to do is just get better, and explore new looks. When you get new products … that’s where you learn and you do things you wouldn’t normally do.”

Stefani said she believes in highlighting the “good” and concealing the “rest.”

caption Stefani’s philosophy is to show off what you like. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In an interview with Marie Claire, the pop star revealed that her infamous ’90s “space buns” hairstyle was actually the result of a bad dye job and copious damage to her hair.

“The space buns were the only way to deal with it – I just wanted to help it grow out and that was the easiest way to do it,” she told Marie Claire.

However, Stefani points to that incident as an example of her beauty philosophy of minimizing your flaws and showing off your assets.

“That’s the story of my life really; flaunt what’s good about you and disguise the rest!”

