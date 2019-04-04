Gwendoline Christie’s sleeves stole the show at the ‘Game of Thrones’ premiere

caption Gwendoline Christie showed off her dramatic sleeves on the red carpet. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie wore a glamorous gown by Iris van Herpen to the final season premiere of “Game of Thrones” on Wednesday.

The gown’s flowing sleeves ended up stealing the show on the red carpet.

She paired the dress with a wavy lob and gold pointed-toe mules.

“Game of Thrones” is coming to end, and the cast pulled out all the stops for the final red carpet premiere on Wednesday.

Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth on the HBO show, hit the red carpet in a glamorous gown by Iris van Herpen.

caption She wore a glamorous design by Iris van Herpen. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The dress would have been eye-catching enough with just its swirling gold and purple design, but the flowing cape-sleeves took the gown to the next level and ended up stealing the show.

caption Her sleeves stole the show. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

She paired the dress with a wavy lob and gold pointed-toe mules to complete the look.

caption She paired the dress with gold mules. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Christie went with more of an icy look when she hit the red carpet for the season seven premiere in July 2017, wearing a sparkly gown by Marc Jacobs.

caption She wore a gown by Marc Jacobs for the season seven premiere in July 2017. source Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

Both Christie and her co-star Emilia Clarke made the final premiere of “Game of Thrones” one of the most fashionable yet.

