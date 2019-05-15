Gwyneth Paltrow posted ‘Apple-approved birthday’ photos after her daughter publicly scolded her for posting images without her consent

caption Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2019 Met Gala. source Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gwyneth Paltrow posted a photo of her daughter, Apple Martin, to celebrate her 15th birthday on Tuesday.

She also shared a screenshot of texts they exchanged, in which Martin provided her mom with “Apple-approved birthday posts.”

“Oh why thank you,” Paltrow responded. “Don’t need to break the old Internet again, now do we?”

The mother-daughter pair made headlines in March when Paltrow posted a photo of them together – and Martin publicly scolded her mom for doing so without her consent.

On Tuesday, Gwyneth Paltrow posted a birthday tribute to her 15-year-old daughter, Apple Martin – and it included a cheeky nod to the controversy they stirred up back in March, when Paltrow shared a photo of the two without Martin’s permission.

In a slideshow on Instagram, Paltrow paired a photo of Marti, her daughter with ex-husband Chris Martin of Coldplay, with a screenshot of texts they exchanged, in which Apple provided her mom with “Apple-approved birthday posts.”

“Oh why thank you,” Paltrow responded. “Don’t need to break the old Internet again, now do we?”

“Yeah let’s not,” Apple replied.

Apple had previously scolded her mom for sharing an unapproved photo of the two of them skiing: “Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent,” she wrote in a comment.

“You can’t even see your face!” Paltrow replied, according to the screenshot.

The exchange was quickly screenshotted and inspired a lively debate about how much privacy famous parents owe to their kids.

One can only hope that Paltrow obtained her daughter’s permission to post a screenshot of their texts. But in her defense, the 46-year-old mom of two wrote a very sweet and sincere caption, wishing her eldest child a happy birthday and showering her “angel” with compliments.

“I will never be able to put into words how much I love you,” Paltrow wrote. “You are so strong and so good and so damn funny and sooooo gorgeous inside and out. I am the proudest mama ever.”

“I love u so much,” Apple wrote in a comment.

Paltrow’s husband, Brad Falchuk, also shared his well wishes.

“Happy, happy birthday. World’s best bonus daughter,” he wrote in a comment.